Repair work on 2 bridges to take 2 years – MMDA

MANILA, Philippines — Repair work on the EDSA-Guadalupe and Lambingan bridges would take at least two years, acting Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes said yesterday.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) set the period for fixing the EDSA-Guadalupe bridge, which connects Makati and Mandaluyong, at 34 months and the Lambingan bridge in Manila at 26 months.

The bridge repairs may start in September and be done 24/7, Artes said in a briefing on Wednesday.

Before the EDSA-Guadalupe bridge is closed to vehicles, a temporary bridge would be built to replace it, he noted.

Artes said the EDSA-Guadalupe bridge would be off-limits to vehicular traffic as soon as the temporary bridge, made of fabricated metal, has been erected.

Meanwhile, Artes announced that the Magallanes flyover would no longer be closed to vehicles, unlike what was initially planned by the DPWH.

“The Magallanes flyover would not be closed until the EDSA-Kamuning flyover (repair) is completed,” he said.

Starting in October this year, repairs would be done from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to Artes.