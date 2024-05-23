'Paella a la Cordillera' feast to conclude CAR Farmers and Fisherfolks' month celebration

BAGUIO CITY — To end the Farmers and Fisherfolks' month with a bang, a massive “Paella a la Cordillera" will be served to revelers on May 30, 2024 at the Melvin Jones Grounds at Burnham Park in Baguio City.

The "Paella a la Cordillera"' will be a mixture of ingredients from the produce of farmers and fisherfolks of the highlands.

At least 100 kilograms of Chong-ak rice from Kalinga, 10 kilos of "Pinunnog" or the Kiangan, Ifugao version of smoked blood sausage, "Kiniing" or smoked meat, longganisa and native chicken meat will be carefully blended with 15 liters of olive oil and different spices.

Vegetables from highland farms will also add up to the flavor of the paella.

Marlyn Tejero, Chief of the Field Operations Division of the Department of Agriculture (DA) Cordillera, said that the ingredients especially the vegetables are mostly from Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)-certified farmers of Benguet.

The native chicken are from Mountain Province farmers. On the other hand, the longganisa will come from Abra.

According to Tejero, most of the ingredients are coming from young Cordillera farmers.

Tejero explained that the "paella" is preferred as it will consist and feature the use of the different products of farmers in the entire region.

She bared that chefs from Baguio and Manila will join hands in cooking the Cordillera-inspired recipe.