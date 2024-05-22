Baguio City to get upgraded telco service quality

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City officials recently granted Mayor Benjamin Magalong authority to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Phil-Tower Consortium Inc. to improve the quality of telecommunications in the city.

Resolution No. 283, series of 2024, the Committee on Laws, Human Rights and Justice, in its 5th endorsement last April 26, granted the request of the Chief Executive the authority to enter in an MOU.

It added that the committee members with the representatives of Phil-Tower Consortium Inc. acceded to the amendment of the draft MOU.

City councilors, however, required that the MOU will be submitted back to them for confirmation.

The city council also requested the company to submit the locations of the towers to be constructed.

Earlier, the council considered Magalong’s letter-request dated February 21, 2024 to enter into an MOU with Phil.-Power Consortium Inc. to improve the quality of telecommunications in the city.

The company said that it is an independent tower firm with a valid and subsisting registration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and has represented itself as a company capable of providing positive telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

The city council noted the importance of increasing connectivity and improving the quality of telecommunications in the city as well as the implementation of infrastructure that contribute to accessible connectivity and economic growth will benefit the city residents.

It also emphasized that the city government is steadfast in its commitment to widening connectivity and augmenting technology infrastructure in Baguio as the city strives to keep pace with the advancements in telecommunications.