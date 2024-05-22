^

Nation

Baguio City to get upgraded telco service quality

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 8:19pm
Baguio City to get upgraded telco service quality
This February 2023 photo shows the skyline of Baguio City overlooking Burnham Park.
LMP 2001 / Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City officials recently granted Mayor Benjamin Magalong authority to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Phil-Tower Consortium Inc. to improve the quality of telecommunications in the city.

Resolution No. 283, series of 2024, the Committee on Laws, Human Rights and Justice, in its 5th endorsement last April 26, granted the request of the Chief Executive the authority to enter in an MOU.

It added that the committee members with the representatives of Phil-Tower Consortium Inc. acceded to the amendment of the draft MOU.

City councilors, however, required that the MOU will be submitted back to them for confirmation.

The city council also requested the company to submit the locations of the towers to be constructed.

Earlier, the council considered Magalong’s letter-request dated February 21, 2024 to enter into an MOU with Phil.-Power Consortium Inc. to improve the quality of telecommunications in the city.

The company said that it is an independent tower firm with a valid and subsisting registration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and has represented itself as a company capable of providing positive telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

The city council noted the importance of increasing connectivity and improving the quality of telecommunications in the city as well as the implementation of infrastructure that contribute to accessible connectivity and economic growth will benefit the city residents.

It also emphasized that the city government is steadfast in its commitment to widening connectivity and augmenting technology infrastructure in Baguio as the city strives to keep pace with the advancements in telecommunications.

vuukle comment

BAGUIO CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Girl, 12, dies after falling into septic tank

Girl, 12, dies after falling into septic tank

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
A Grade 5 student died while three of her classmates were injured when they fell into a septic tank at their school in Alfonso,...
Nation
fbtw
PNP shuts down online gun transactions

PNP shuts down online gun transactions

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has shut down gun-related online transactions due to a data breach attempt in the system of...
Nation
fbtw
Cotabato chapel blast &lsquo;direct attack&rsquo; on religious freedom

Cotabato chapel blast ‘direct attack’ on religious freedom

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The grenade attack at a Catholic chapel in Cotabato City was a “direct attack” on religious freedom and peaceful...
Nation
fbtw
Trainer plane crashes off La Union; 2 hurt

Trainer plane crashes off La Union; 2 hurt

By Jun Elias | 20 hours ago
A pilot instructor and his student were injured when a trainer plane crashed off the coast of Barangay Canaoay in this city...
Nation
fbtw
2 hurt as Cessna plane crashes in La Union

2 hurt as Cessna plane crashes in La Union

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
A pilot and his passenger, whose names have yet to be released by authorities, were injured after a 4-seater Cessna172 plane, with...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec lists over 3 million voters for 2025 polls

Comelec lists over 3 million voters for 2025 polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
The registered voters for the May 2025 midterm elections have reached more than three million, according to the Commission...
Nation
fbtw
El Ni&ntilde;o agriculture damage climbs to P9.5 billion

El Niño agriculture damage climbs to P9.5 billion

By Romina Cabrera | 20 hours ago
Damage to agriculture due to the strong El Niño has ballooned to P9.5 billion, the Department of Agriculture reported...
Nation
fbtw
POGO escorts? IAS probes 2 SAF men

POGO escorts? IAS probes 2 SAF men

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
“We are building up the case. We will proceed to summary dismissal proceedings after,” IAS inspector general Brigido...
Nation
fbtw
35,371 Makati students receive grocery packs

35,371 Makati students receive grocery packs

By Nillicent Bautista | 20 hours ago
The city government of Makati yesterday started the distribution of grocery packs to 35,371 public school students who have...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with