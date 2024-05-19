6 NPA rebels surrender in Samar, Leyte

Troops from the 78th and 46th Infantry Battalions (IB) facilitated the surrender of Gretchen Patricio, a resident of Giporlos, Eastern Samar, and her husband Arnel Encinas of Calbiga, Samar.

MANILA, Philippines — Six members of the New People’s Army (NPA), including a pregnant woman, have surrendered in Samar and Leyte Island.

The two are members of a unit of the NPA’s Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee. They turned over two M16 rifles and other war materiel.

The other surrenderees were identified as Daniel Belicario, 62; his wife, Iluminada, 50, finance officer of the NPA unit, and Jeboy Mabag, 18.

Juanito Dumpi of the same NPA unit turned himself in to the 14th IB in Leyte.

Maj. Kaharudin Cadil, civil military operations officer of the 802nd Brigade under the 8th Infantry Division, credited the surrenders to the Friends Rescued Engagement through their Families or “FReE Families,” a localized peace engagement program of local government units.

Brig. Gen. Noel Vestuir, 802nd Brigade commander, said the surrenderees would undergo medical checkup and would be enrolled under the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.