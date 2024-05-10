PMA recalibrates curriculum toward graduates' readiness vs external threats

FORT DEL PILAR, Baguio City — From being Bachelor of Science in National Security Management degree holders, next year’s graduates at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) would become Bachelor degree holders for Management majors in National Security Studies.

“We’re refocusing only,” explained Lt. Gen. Rowenn Tolentino, Superintendent of the PMA during the presentation of the top graduating cadets on Friday.

Barangay Tubbungon, Surigao City lass, 24-year-old Jeneth Elumba topped this year’s graduating cadets, with six other female cadets on the Top 10. She is going to the Philippine Army.

"We are seeing to it that they are prepared for future wars," Tolentino said, referring to the external threats.

He said that the improved curriculum for the next PMA class of 2025 was in coordination with the major services of the AFP.

He said that before its finalization for implementation the curriculum underwent a review.

“We thought that, dapat yung curriculum (of the PMA) should be aligned with the needs of the major services (of the AFP)," Tolentino said.

Thus, a new curriculum, which is the Bachelor of Science in Management (Major in Security Studies), focused on their future roles as Lieutenants (in pursuit of a progressive military career).”

Aside from such needs of the major services of the AFP, Tolentino further stressed, “we saw to it that they are prepared for future wars,” specifically external defense.

PMA Dean of Academics, Brigadier Gen. Demar Pauly confirmed that the first graduates under the new curriculum would finish BS Management, major in Security Studies. It is an inter-disciplinary course, composed of subjects that have both the socio-humanistic and techno-scientific sides.

Pauly said that there are two programs on cyber-security, global information system, GIS, special topics on science and technology, engineering subjects while socio-humanistic topics like military history, war and theories, extremism and governance and development including important management topics.

He added that main subject on leadership will still be central in the curriculum

"Maraming leadership subjects, " Pauly said, adding that PMA is “a leadership institution.”

"So that we will be developing our future leaders… future Lieutenants and also as managers,” he added.