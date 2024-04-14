^

Nation

Alleged BIR, SEC fixer nabbed in sting ops

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 3:13pm
Alleged BIR, SEC fixer nabbed in sting ops
Lioric Cervantes (middle, in black polo) being arrested by NBI-CAR agents inside a popular coffee shop at a mail chain in Baguio City on April 12, 2024.
Philstar.com / Artemio Dumlao

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — An alleged fixer claiming close ties to top officials of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was apprehended in a sting operation Friday morning.

Agents from the National Bureau of Investigation-Cordillera, headed by NBI-CAR Assistant Director and lawyer Daniel D. Daganzo, apprehended Lioric Cervantes, 24, of Makati City.

Cervantes was arrested after accepting a sum of P750,000.00 in cash containing fluorescent powder, handed over by his victim within a popular mall establishment. The exchange was part of an alleged scheme to remove the complainant’s firm from the SEC blacklist.

The complainant, a senior official of a major private firm in La Union who prefers to remain unnamed, sought assistance from the NBI-CAR when Cervantes demanded P750,000 to address supposed deficiencies at the SEC.

According to the complainant, the SEC blacklisting was fabricated by Cervantes as a means to extort more money. He revealed that he had been defrauded of a total of P4,000,000 in three separate instances, where he handed over large sums for purported "fixing" services, including addressing issues with the BIR.

Cervantes, along with his associates Kyle Dean Tabayocyoc and Cristopher Leo Maala, who transported them from La Union to Baguio City, will face charges of estafa.

Tabayocyoc faces charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after two Glock 9mm pistols, magazines and ammunition were discovered in his possession.

NBI-CAR investigators disclosed that Cervantes, orchestrated by Tabayocyoc (whose wife is the complainant firm’s accountant), falsely claimed to have connections and influence with several high-ranking officials including BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr., SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino, and others.

Upon Cervantes' arrest, a pre-signed acknowledgment receipt allegedly signed by Chairman Aquino was given to the complainant, indicating that the P750,000 was payment for resolving non-compliance issues with SEC requirements.

However, BIR District 3 (La Union) Revenue District Officer Ventura confirmed that Cervantes, Tabayocyo, and Maala had no official ties to them.

Ventura has submitted an affidavit urging formal charges against the trio and any other syndicate members who misuse his and other BIR officials' names.

NBI-CAR is awaiting certifications from SEC officials to determine if Cervantes, Tabayocyoc, Maala and their associates are connected to the SEC.

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE

FIXER

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

By James Relativo | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard apprehended two fishing vessels suspected of engaging in illegal fishing activities approximately...
Nation
fbtw
2 cops held for extortion

2 cops held for extortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Two policemen were arrested in Cotabato City on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a motorist in exchange for his impounded...
Nation
fbtw
DENR stops whale watching in Bohol town

DENR stops whale watching in Bohol town

By Ric Obedencio | 16 hours ago
Despite an endorsement from the Protected Area Management Board, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has stopped...
Nation
fbtw
PDEA, PCG ink deal to prevent entry of illegal drugs

PDEA, PCG ink deal to prevent entry of illegal drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine Coast Guard have strengthened their partnership to prevent the entry...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH to aid Pasig as pertussis cases rise

DOH to aid Pasig as pertussis cases rise

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health would extend assistance to the city government of Pasig, where an increasing number of cases of pertussis...
Nation
fbtw
5 phreatic eruptions recorded in Taal

5 phreatic eruptions recorded in Taal

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Five phreatic eruptions have been recorded in Taal Volcano since Friday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
8 inmates hurt in Manila City Jail brawl

8 inmates hurt in Manila City Jail brawl

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Eight male inmates of the Manila City Jail were hurt after a brawl erupted yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
2 held for gunrunning in Caloocan, Pasig

2 held for gunrunning in Caloocan, Pasig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Two suspected gunrunners were arrested in Caloocan and Pasig on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with