Model held for rape try on ‘It’s Showtime’ host

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Shervey Torno

MANILA, Philippines — A 25-year-old model accused of attempting to rape “It’s Showtime” host Cianne Dominguez at her residence in Quezon City was arrested on Thursday.

Shervey Torno, a resident of Navotas City, is facing a charge of sexual assault and is detained at the Kamuning police station.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in a condominium building in Barangay South Triangle where the 23-year-old Dominguez lives.

Police said Dominguez, who is Tricia Anne Florendo in real life, met the suspect at the elevator of the condominium.

Dominguez had entered her unit when she heard someone knocking on the door. When she opened the door slightly, she saw Torno, who grabbed Dominguez’s waist and tried to kiss her, but the woman fought back, according to a Facebook post by Dominguez’s father, John Florendo.

Dominguez took a video of Torno as she chased him along the hallway. The suspect slipped while running down the stairs.

Torno was collared by a security officer of the condominium building. He was turned over to the police.

Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, Quezon City Police District director, said they are eyeing more criminal charges against Torno for his actions.

