Man beaten up for robbing cabbie

MANILA, Philippines — A man who attempted to rob a taxi driver was beaten up by residents in Pasay City before dawn on Wednesday.

In a report, the Southern Police District (SPD) said the 27-year-old suspect, identified only as Rafael, was attacked by irate bystanders in Barangay 13 at around 2:30 a.m.

The SPD said the suspect held up a 57-year-old taxi driver at knifepoint, forcing the victim to give up his cell phone and P1,500 cash.

The taxi driver resisted, drawing the attention of bystanders in the area.

The suspect faces charges of robbery and is being held at the Pasay police station’s custodial facility.