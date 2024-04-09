^

Nation

Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair heads to Benguet

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 6:45pm
Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair heads to Benguet
This Nov. 25, 2023 photo shows 8th Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Isabela.
Philstar.com / Halee Andrea Alcaraz

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — In a bid to extend vital government services directly to the people of Benguet and surrounding communities, more than 50 agencies are gearing up to converge in La Trinidad for the upcoming Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair caravan on April 21 to 22, 2024.

The two-day event promises to bring a multitude of essential services to the doorstep of the locals, marking a significant initiative under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration.

Rep. Eric Go Yap (Benguet, Lone district) said that the event will play pivotal role in providing hope and a fresh start for Filipinos by ensuring accessibility to necessary services in the province.  

“Good news, we are hosting a historic event in Benguet! First province tayo na napili sa Cordillera to host the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair this coming April 21 to 22, and only the 15th nationwide. It will be a massive event with over 50 agencies na magpaparticipate,” he said.

The Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair stands as the country's largest service caravan, dedicated to delivering major government services to underprivileged Filipinos across diverse communities nationwide. 

Among its highlights are flagship programs like Kadiwa ng Pangulo, Passport on Wheels and Driver’s License registration/assistance. 

The lawmaker thanked the president and House Speaker for helping him bring the caravan to Benguet, saying that they were handpicked to host the event.

“It will be a convergence of all government services in one venue, tens of thousands will benefit throughout the province," the lawmaker added.

The event holds particular significance for Benguet and its neighboring regions, where access to government services may be limited due to geographical constraints. 

Through the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair, residents will have the opportunity to avail themselves of crucial services without the need to travel long distances, thereby alleviating the burden on individuals and families. 

In addition to government agencies, Yap has enlisted the support of NLEX for RFID installation services. This partnership aims to streamline travel and enhance efficiency for both travelers and vegetable transporters, further contributing to the region's development and connectivity.

“Historic din sya kasi this will be the first time na may private sector na mag-participate. We approached the NLEX group para magkaroon sila ng installation ng RFIDs nila, para yung mga bumabyahe natin na trucks and other vehicles, hindi na kailangan pumila sa cash lanes when using the expressway. This is the something new compared sa previous BPSF sa ibang provinces,” the lawmaker said.

Yap added several programs and surprises will be up for grabs for those who will avail of the different services, inviting his constituents to participate in the fair.

“Hindi dapat ma-miss ito, there will be massive payouts of cash assistance for pre-identified beneficiaries na binaba natin sa ground ang identification. There will be government services, may food, may mga raffle items sa mga mag-avail ng services. Plus, kumuha po ako ng A-class artists to perform sa ating concert, big names,”  the lawmaker said.

“We are inviting everyone to mark their calendars, April 21 to 22 in BSU. I'm confident there will be something for everybody. Meron at merong serbisyong mapapakinabangan na makikita," he added.

vuukle comment

BAGONG PILIPINAS SERBISYO FAIR

BENGUET
