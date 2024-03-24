^

Nation

Businesswoman shot dead in Kidapawan City

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 24, 2024 | 5:09pm
Businesswoman shot dead in Kidapawan City
Businesswoman Aramae Diongson Bayhon died from multiple gunshot wounds in a hospital.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —Two men riding a motorcycle together shot dead a businesswoman along a busy street in Kidapawan City in Cotabato province on Saturday morning.

The Cotabato Provincial Police Office, in an initial report on Sunday, said that the hardware store owner Aramae Diongson Bayhon has just disembarked from her Toyota Land Cruiser that she parked along Alim Street in Kidapawan City when one of her attackers shot her as they got close.

Her attackers immediately fled after Bayhon, a resident of the nearby Makilala town in Cotabato where she also operates a motorcycle shop, slumped on the concrete pavement.

Bayhon succumbed to bullet wounds while at a hospital where emergency responders and members of the Kidapawan City police force rushed her for treatment.

Col. Gilbert Tuzon, Cotabato provincial police director, told reporters on Sunday that investigators and intelligence agents in the Kidapawan City Police Office and in the Makilala Police Station are cooperating identifying the killers of Bayhon for them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.

vuukle comment

KIDAPAWAN CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Teacher, lover caught having sex in classroom

By Jun Elias | 2 days ago
A public school teacher and her lover were allegedly caught having sex in a classroom in this town on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw

Pagadian airport to be closed for rehab

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
Pagadian airport in Zamboanga del Sur will be closed for one month to pave the way for repair of the runway.
Nation
fbtw
1 million pertussis vaccines to arrive in June &ndash; DOH

1 million pertussis vaccines to arrive in June – DOH

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Around one million doses of pertussis vaccine are expected to arrive in the country by June, the Department of Health...
Nation
fbtw
84 die of rabies in 2024

84 die of rabies in 2024

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Eighty-four people have died due to rabies infection this year, prompting the Department of Health (DOH) to remind dog owners...
Nation
fbtw
Abalos: P21 billion drugs seized since BIDA&rsquo;s start in 2023

Abalos: P21 billion drugs seized since BIDA’s start in 2023

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
At least P21 billion worth of illegal drugs were confiscated since the start of the government’s  BIDA or Buhay...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guns, drugs seized in Laguna raid

Guns, drugs seized in Laguna raid

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
High-powered firearms and illegal drugs were seized in a raid on a house at a subdivision in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna on F...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Ormoc LGU owns San Pablo property&rsquo;

‘Ormoc LGU owns San Pablo property’

17 hours ago
Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez has denied claims that the city government does not own a parcel of land in Barangay San...
Nation
fbtw
SC affirms ruling granting bail to ex-Masbate lawmaker, Napoles

SC affirms ruling granting bail to ex-Masbate lawmaker, Napoles

By Nillicent Bautista | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has affirmed a ruling of the Sandiganbayan that allowed businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles and former...
Nation
fbtw
Mikey Belmonte bags Water Warrior Award

Mikey Belmonte bags Water Warrior Award

17 hours ago
Quezon City Councilor Belmonte was conferred the “Water Warrior Award for Advocacy Leadership” during the 2024...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with