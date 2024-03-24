Businesswoman shot dead in Kidapawan City

COTABATO CITY —Two men riding a motorcycle together shot dead a businesswoman along a busy street in Kidapawan City in Cotabato province on Saturday morning.

The Cotabato Provincial Police Office, in an initial report on Sunday, said that the hardware store owner Aramae Diongson Bayhon has just disembarked from her Toyota Land Cruiser that she parked along Alim Street in Kidapawan City when one of her attackers shot her as they got close.

Her attackers immediately fled after Bayhon, a resident of the nearby Makilala town in Cotabato where she also operates a motorcycle shop, slumped on the concrete pavement.

Bayhon succumbed to bullet wounds while at a hospital where emergency responders and members of the Kidapawan City police force rushed her for treatment.

Col. Gilbert Tuzon, Cotabato provincial police director, told reporters on Sunday that investigators and intelligence agents in the Kidapawan City Police Office and in the Makilala Police Station are cooperating identifying the killers of Bayhon for them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.