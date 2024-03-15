1 kilo marijuana seized from courier in Zamboanga City

The compressed dried marijuana leaves seized from Ernest Jan Tabayag Yting shall be used as evidence in filing a criminal case against him.

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents seized a kilo of compressed dried marijuana leaves from a dealer intercepted while on his way to deliver the illegal merchandise to a contact in Zamboanga City on Thursday.

The regional office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 in Zamboanga City on Friday announced that the arrested marijuana courier, Ernest Jan Tabayag Yting shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA-9 agents placed at no less than P200,000 the value of the dried marijuana leaves that they have confiscated from the 24-year-old Yting.

Radio reports here on Friday quoted PDEA-9 officials as saying that confidential informants were instrumental in the prompt interception of Yting, while riding a Suzuki Raider 150 motorcycle en route to somewhere, in Guadalupe Drive in Barangay Tetuan in Zamboanga City.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe, chairperson of the multi-sector, inter-agency Zamboanga City Peace and Order Council, has reportedly lauded the PDEA-9 and his vigilant constituents who secretly supported the operation that led to the seizure of a kilo of dried marijuana from Yting, now detained.