Mindanao NPA leader, 3 other rebels surrender

Juanita Leyson, secretary of the Sub-Regional Committee Northland of the NPA’s Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee; Rajem Pertos, Jezalyn Platil and Pegi Diaz of the same NPA unit turned themselves in to the 30th Infantry Battalion headquarters early this week.

MANILA, Philippines — Four New People’s Army (NPA) members, including a leader of the communist rebel group in Mindanao, have surrendered in Surigao del Norte.

The military said Leyson’s husband Rolando, who was also an NPA leader, was killed in an encounter with soldiers in Agusan del Norte in September 2022.

Castillo said the surrender of Leyson and her group “brings to light the impact of cutting off of the group’s extortion activities in Surigao del Norte and neighboring provinces.”

The surrenderees turned over high-powered firearms, magazines, bullets, bulletproof vests and war materials.

Brig. Gen. Arsenio Sadural, 901st Infantry Brigade commander, said the surrender of Leyson and her comrades ”signifies a crucial step toward achieving lasting peace and prosperity.”