Marawi has 3 new barangays

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra may appoint temporary officials for the new barangays.

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay officials may be appointed in Marawi following a successful plebiscite that ratified the creation of three new villages in the city.

“Since there are no (elected) officials and as provided under the Local Government Code, the mayor can appoint officers-in-charge for these three new barangays,” Garcia said, noting that the high voter turnout in the plebiscite, at 93.73 percent, was historic.

“The high voter turnout and the resounding ‘yes’ votes showed that democracy is not only alive, but vibrant and thriving in the Islamic city of Marawi,” the Comelec said in a statement.

The poll body said the success of the plebiscite attested to the commitment of the Comelec to “faithfully perform its mandate of ensuring that the people’s voice is heard in every electoral exercise.”

The plebiscite turned the villages of Angoyao, Sultan Corobong and Sultan Panoroganan into distinct and independent barangays in Marawi.

A total of 2,123 of the 2,265 registered voters cast their votes during the plebiscite.

Of those who voted, 2,121 were in favor of the creation of three barangays.

In Sultan Corobong, which was created from Barangay Dulay Proper, 387 of 395 registered voters participated in the plebiscite or a voter turnout of 97.97 percent. All 387 voted in favor of the creation of the new village.

Of the 635 registered voters in Sultan Panoroganan, which was created from Barangay Kilala, 597 cast their votes, or a turnout of 94.01 percent. Everyone voted “yes” to the creation of the barangay.

A total of 1,139 voters, or 92.22 percent turnout, participated in the plebiscite for the creation of the village of Angoyao, which came from Barangay Patani.

Of the figure, 1,137 voted in favor of the creation of Barangay Angoyao.