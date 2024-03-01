^

Hot air balloon, thrill shows head to La Union

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 3:20pm
Hot air balloon, thrill shows head to La Union
File photo of hot air balloon
Image by Aaron Burden via Unsplash

BAGUIO CITY — La Union locals and visitors are in for thrilling shows this weekend, as the La Union provincial government stages the La Union Hot Air Balloon Show and other equally exciting activities at the Poro Point Baywalk, San Fernando City.

La Union Gov. Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David invited spectators to the free show, which is part of the province's 174th Foundation Anniversary.  

“This is our second year of bringing these hot air balloons to La Union. Last year, the show drew crowds who were wowed by this new and exciting thrills," the governor said. 

The show is part of the province's aspirations to become a destination for aviation sports and activities in Northern Luzon, said the governor, who is also a licensed pilot. 

Aside from the hot air balloons, spectators may also enjoy the La Union Car Show, where a collection of vintage vehicles and supercars will be displayed. 

The La Union Static Display will likewise showcase some of the latest and top-of-the-line assets of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Bureau of Fire Protection. These include artillery truck, fire truck, ambulance, Bell 205A helicopter, rubber boat with rescue equipment gears and diving gears. 

To add more excitement, visitors may also enjoy free activities such as wall climbing and paintball. 

La Union government shall also treat all "The Fast and the Furious" fans with the breathtaking LU Drift Show, where some of biggest names in this motorsport will showcase their skills and mastery in the street track. 

Fans may catch the performance and interact with the drift family, namely Audel "Dr. Drift" Sison, Arianne "Sister Drift" Sison and Ashley "Daugther Drift" Sison. 

The shows at the Poro Point Baywalk will come in heels with the most-awaited Search for “Mutia ti La Union” on Saturday where 20 lovely candidates will vie for the top crowns of the pageant in a night of glitz, glam and empowerment.

