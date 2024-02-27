^

Nation

P12.9-M worth marijuana plants uprooted in Sulu

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 27, 2024 | 6:04pm
P12.9-M worth marijuana plants uprooted in Sulu
Anti-narcotic agents seized and destroyed 15,000 marijuana plants in a farm in an operation in Kalingalan Caluang town in Sulu last Sunday.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents uprooted P12.9 million worth of marijuana shrubs neatly planted in rows in an upland farm in Barangay Masjid Punjungan in Kalingalan Caluang town in Sulu on Sunday.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters here on Tuesday that their agents, backed by policemen and soldiers, immediately set on fire the 15,000 marijuana plants, worth P12,900,000, that they uprooted in Barangay Masjid Punjungan after collecting specimens to be used as evidence in prosecuting its propagators for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA-BARMM agents learned of the presence of the marijuana farm in the area as they were to entrap two of its owners, the relatives Rene Onji and Amah Jul Onji, in a supposed tradeoff in one spot in Kalingalan Caluang that went awry when they both ran away when they noticed that they were to sell P6,000 worth of dried marijuana leaves to non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents.

Combined PDEA-BARMM agents, personnel of different units under the Sulu Provincial Police Office and soldiers from the 21st Infantry Battalion who tried to chase the duo, who had eventually escaped, found their marijuana farm instead.

“Our personnel in the province, together with counterparts in the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Army, had a big accomplishment that day,” Castro said.

Castro said it was municipal officials and senior members of the Sulu Provincial Peace and Order Council led by its chairperson, Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan Sr., who informed the PDEA-BARMM and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region about the large-scale peddling of marijuana in the province by the Onjis, now both at large.

Castro and PRO-BAR’s director, Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, separately told reporters they are to work together in prosecuting the Onjis in absentia.

“We have the support of local officials and willing witnesses in building an airtight criminal case against the two of them and their cohorts,” Nobleza said.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pasig River rehab expands to Intramuros

Pasig River rehab expands to Intramuros

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
The rehabilitation of Pasig River has been expanded to Intramuros and will feature an interconnected showcase area between...
Nation
fbtw
After heart bypass, Remulla admits health complications

After heart bypass, Remulla admits health complications

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla Jr. admitted yesterday he is going through “complications in his immune system...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City government strengthens measures vs El Ni&ntilde;o

Quezon City government strengthens measures vs El Niño

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
With a strong El Niño threatening the country, the Quezon City government has vowed to strengthen measures to mitigate...
Nation
fbtw
3 die in Ilocos Sur vehicular mishap

3 die in Ilocos Sur vehicular mishap

By Jun Elias | 19 hours ago
Three people died while another was injured when a van rammed two motorcycles in San Ildefonso, Ilocos Sur on Sunday nig...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Mindoro oil spill damage hits P41 billion&rsquo;

‘Mindoro oil spill damage hits P41 billion’

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
As stakeholders prepare to observe the first anniversary of the sinking of the motor tanker Princess Empress, the amount of...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pork ban lifted in Bacolod, retained in Negros Occidental

Pork ban lifted in Bacolod, retained in Negros Occidental

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
The provincial government of Negros Occidental has issued an order retaining the ban on the entry of all live feeds, boar...
Nation
fbtw
Malabon fishermen get 20 boats from BFAR, DOLE

Malabon fishermen get 20 boats from BFAR, DOLE

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Members of four fisherfolk groups in Malabon yesterday received 20 motorized boats from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic...
Nation
fbtw
Rizal fire leaves 3 dead

Rizal fire leaves 3 dead

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
Three relatives died in a fire that destroyed their house in Taytay, Rizal on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw
Zamboanga village chief slain

Zamboanga village chief slain

By Roel Pareño | 19 hours ago
A barangay chairman was killed in an attack that also wounded his colleague in this city on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw
UPCAT set for August 10 to 11

UPCAT set for August 10 to 11

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
The University of the Philippines will hold the 2025 UP College Admission Test in August, its Office of Admissions announced...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with