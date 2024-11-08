'Marce' exits PAR as PAGASA monitors new LPA

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing) exited the Philippine area of responsibility Friday afternoon, November 8, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

According to its 4 p.m. advisory, PAGASA last observed the center of Marce some 270 kilometers from Batac, Ilocos Norte, or 250 kilometers from Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

The typhoon maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 185 kilometers per hour, moving westward at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is monitoring a new low pressure area (LPA) spotted approximately 1,705 kilometers east of southern Luzon as of 2:00 p.m. The state weather bureau noted the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Despite Marce's exit, its trough continues to affect parts of Luzon. La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant against possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Strong winds are expected over the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon, with rough to very rough sea conditions (2.6 to 4.5 meters). The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds coming from the northeast to east, with slight to moderate coastal waters (0.6 to 2.5 meters). — Cristina Chi