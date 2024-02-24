^

Nation

Fire hits Caloocan

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
February 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Fire hits Caloocan
Firefighters respond to a fire that hit a residential area in Barangay 149, Caloocan City yesterday. Image posted on Facebook by Fire and Rescue Alert Responders.

MANILA, Philippines — At least two houses were destroyed in a fire at the intersection of Papaya and Republika streets in Caloocan City before dawn yesterday.

The fire started at 3:23 a.m. and reached first alarm before it was put out at around 4 a.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The BFP said no one was reported killed or injured in the fire, which destroyed approximately P100,000 worth of property.

Arson probers have yet to determine what caused the fire.

vuukle comment

FIRE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
43 Chinese POGO workers deported

43 Chinese POGO workers deported

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
Forty-three Chinese who worked for an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator in Pasay City were deported yesterday, according...
Nation
fbtw
700 UST alumni sign petition vs campus repression

700 UST alumni sign petition vs campus repression

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Over 700 University of Santo Tomas alumni yesterday signed a petition calling on the UST administration for accountability...
Nation
fbtw
P1.4 million shabu seized in Iloilo

P1.4 million shabu seized in Iloilo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P1.4 million was seized in Iloilo City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw

2 hurt as truck hits Bulacan post

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
A truck driver and his helper were injured when their vehicle crashed into a post of a boundary arch between this city and Guiguinto town yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Alert order vs Teves out &ndash; DOJ

Alert order vs Teves out – DOJ

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Two alert list orders have been issued by the Bureau of Immigration against expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Manila, Honolulu sister cities after 44 years

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
After nearly 44 years, the city council of Manila ratified its sister city agreement with Honolulu, Hawaii, a lawmaker said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Cop, 5 NPA rebels slain in Bohol clash

Cop, 5 NPA rebels slain in Bohol clash

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Five New People’s Army rebels, including a ranking NPA member, and a policeman were killed in an encounter in Bilar,...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Oil, grease still found in Oriental Mindoro waters&rsquo;

‘Oil, grease still found in Oriental Mindoro waters’

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
High concentrations of oil and grease remain off the coast of several towns in Oriental Mindoro a year after the motor tanker...
Nation
fbtw
LGU execs to foreign retirees: Come to Iloilo

LGU execs to foreign retirees: Come to Iloilo

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Foreign tourists, particularly retirees, should consider putting their investment in the country, especially in this cit...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with