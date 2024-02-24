Fire hits Caloocan

Firefighters respond to a fire that hit a residential area in Barangay 149, Caloocan City yesterday. Image posted on Facebook by Fire and Rescue Alert Responders.

MANILA, Philippines — At least two houses were destroyed in a fire at the intersection of Papaya and Republika streets in Caloocan City before dawn yesterday.

The fire started at 3:23 a.m. and reached first alarm before it was put out at around 4 a.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The BFP said no one was reported killed or injured in the fire, which destroyed approximately P100,000 worth of property.

Arson probers have yet to determine what caused the fire.