3 die in Quezon road mishap

Michelle Zoleta - The Philippine Star
February 22, 2024 | 12:00am
3 die in Quezon road mishap
Motorcycle driver Dennis Cambel died at the scene of the accident that occurred along Quirino Highway in Barangay San Diego, according to traffic investigators.
TAGKAWAYAN, Quezon, Philippines — Three people died after their motorcycle collided with a bus in this town on Tuesday night.

Motorcycle driver Dennis Cambel died at the scene of the accident that occurred along Quirino Highway in Barangay San Diego, according to traffic investigators.

Cambel’s passengers died while being treated at the Ma. Lourdes Eleazar General Hospital.

Reports showed the motorcycle overtook another vehicle, causing it to crash into the Elavil bus, driven by Gilberto Santos, 49.

Santos was taken to the police station for questioning.                                 

