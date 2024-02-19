BARMM regional labor code now up for approval

This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Members of the Bangsamoro parliament are keen on having the proposed regional labor and employment code for three southern cities and provinces in the autonomous region approved before May this year.

Deputy Speaker Raymond Democrito Mendoza, who is representing the Trade Union Congress Party-list, had expressed support for the measure during a public hearing last Friday in the House of Representatives in Quezon City.

Regional Parliament Member Romeo Sema, one of the authors of the Bangsamoro Labor and Employment Code (BLEC), also known as the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Bill 59, told reporters here on Monday that he will prod his colleagues to accelerate its enactment into law.

Sema said the BLCE is “tailored-fit” to the socio-cultural and religious settings of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao that covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Cotabato, Marawi and Lamitan.

Mendoza, who has capacity-building programs for workers in BARMM provinces and cities, said he is certain BLEC, once approved by the Bangsamoro parliament, will amply empower the labor sector in the autonomous region.

Sema, who is representing the Moro National Liberation Front in the BARMM parliament, said the BLEC was premised on insights shared by various sectors, including employers, during cross-section dialogues on its intricacies and ramifications.

“We have also consulted Muslim and Christian religious leaders as we drafted its provisions,” Sema said.

The BLEC was co-authored by four lawyers in the BARMM parliament, Raisa Jadjurie, Jose Lorena, Randolph Parcasio and Paisalin Tago, and a known peace-activist in the lawmaking body, Eddie Alih.

The lawyer-entrepreneur Ronald Hallid Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council, said they are thankful to Mendoza of the TUCP Party-list for having assured of his support for the BLEC, now up for approval by regional lawmakers.

"BARMM’s business sector, in the region's six provinces and three cities, wants that proposed regional law passed and approved soon, ” Torres said.