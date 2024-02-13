Man burns self to death, 5 houses razed

Trigger warning: Suicide

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A man burned himself to death using gasoline, causing fire that razed five houses on Sunday in Barangay Limaha in Butuan City.

The Police Regional Office-13 and officials of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Butuan City said in separate reports on Tuesday that Roldan Cuenza was charred almost beyond recognition.

Cuenza’s house and four others so close to its location were also destroyed by the fire that he had caused by burning himself using two gallons of gasoline.

Neighbors told the BFP and police that Cuenca was restless and irritable. They mentioned he turned to shabu after his wife left due to marital issues, including his unemployment.

Villagers said it was his unsuspecting 13-year-old son whom he asked to buy for him the gasoline that he poured on himself and lit with a match while he was alone in their house on Sunday.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached through the following hotlines: toll-free Luzon-wide landline (1553), Globe/TM (0966-351-4518 and 0917-899-8727), or Smart/Sun/TNT (0908-639-2672).