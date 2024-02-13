^

Nation

Man burns self to death, 5 houses razed

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 13, 2024 | 6:17pm
Man burns self to death, 5 houses razed
Fire stock image.
Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay

Trigger warning: Suicide

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A man burned himself to death using gasoline, causing fire that razed five houses on Sunday in Barangay Limaha in Butuan City.

The Police Regional Office-13 and officials of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Butuan City said in separate reports on Tuesday that Roldan Cuenza was charred almost beyond recognition.

Cuenza’s house and four others so close to its location were also destroyed by the fire that he had caused by burning himself using two gallons of gasoline.

Neighbors told the BFP and police that Cuenca was restless and irritable. They mentioned he turned to shabu after his wife left due to marital issues, including his unemployment.

Villagers said it was his unsuspecting 13-year-old son whom he asked to buy for him the gasoline that he poured on himself and lit with a match while he was alone in their house on Sunday.

 

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached through the following hotlines: toll-free Luzon-wide landline (1553), Globe/TM (0966-351-4518 and 0917-899-8727), or Smart/Sun/TNT (0908-639-2672).

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION

FIRE

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No exact air pollution numbers in MM &ndash; DENR

No exact air pollution numbers in MM – DENR

By Bella Cariaso | 3 days ago
An official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) admitted yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
1.12 million affected by floods, landslides in Mindanao

1.12 million affected by floods, landslides in Mindanao

By Evelyn Macairan | 6 days ago
The number of people affected by massive flooding and landslides caused by the trough of a low-pressure area in Davao and...
Nation
fbtw
Davao de Oro landslide death toll increasing

Davao de Oro landslide death toll increasing

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
The number of fatalities in a rain-induced landslide that buried two buses and several houses in Maco, Davao de Oro has increased...
Nation
fbtw
BI foils entry of Belgian &lsquo;terrorist&rsquo; into Philippines

BI foils entry of Belgian ‘terrorist’ into Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has foiled the entry into the country of a suspected Belgian terrorist and his female companio...
Nation
fbtw
3 die in Pangasinan vehicular mishap

3 die in Pangasinan vehicular mishap

By Cesar Ramirez | 18 hours ago
Three people died while 14 others were injured when their vehicle rolled over in this town on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Davao de Oro landslide death toll rises to 68

Davao de Oro landslide death toll rises to 68

10 hours ago
The death toll from a landslide that hit a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines rose to 68 on Monday, officials...
Nation
fbtw
Modernization eyed in Quezon jeep burning

Modernization eyed in Quezon jeep burning

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is monitoring the progress of the investigation on the burning of a modern jeepney in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
High teenage pregnancy rate alarms Negros governor

High teenage pregnancy rate alarms Negros governor

By Gilbert Bayoran | 18 hours ago
With 11,297 teenagers in his province getting pregnant in 2022 and 2023, Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson expressed alarm over the...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam&rsquo;s water level continues to decline

Angat Dam’s water level continues to decline

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam dipped further to 208.92 meters yesterday due to the El Niño phenomenon, according to...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with