^

Nation

La Union tourism regaining momentum

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
February 12, 2024 | 5:31pm
La Union tourism regaining momentum
File photo of San Juan, La Union.
Philstar.com / Artemio Dumlao

BAGUIO CITY — La Union welcomed 550,359 tourists in 2023, marking an 11% increase from last year's 494,387, a report released by the provincial government said. 

"This love month, our hearts are warmed with the wonderful news that tourism in La Union continues to rise, after the slump from the pandemic," Gov. Raphaelle Veronica "Rafy" Ortega-David said. She also pointed out that the data generated were based on overnight visitors gathered from various La Union tourist accommodation establishments, as reported by the local tourism office to the Department of Tourism. 

"This does not include our numbers on day visitors, who come to our province for a quick getaway given our proximity to key cities in the country," Ortega-David said. 

The tourist influx in La Union also generated 16% rise in tourism revenue, with over P1 billion logged in 2023 from P897 million in 2022.

Of the tourist figures, there were 6,450 international tourists and 543, 909 domestic tourists. 

The month of April posted the highest arrival rate, with 68,567 visitors. 

Urbiztondo beach in San Juan remained as top tourist destination in 2023, with 257, 559 day visitors. This was followed by Namacpacan Church in Luna town with 172,758; and Macho Temple in the City of San Fernando with 165,436.

Other top destinations were Tangadan Falls in San Gabriel town; Bauang's grape farms, mangrove forest and beaches; Baluarte Watch Tower, Bahay na Bato and Bato De Luna in Luna; Immuki Island in Balaoan; Agoo Eco Park; churches and pilgrimage sites; and other private-owned destinations such Halo-Halo De Iloko, Pugo Adventure and Kultura Splashwave. 

In a separate report, the local tourism office likewise revealed that visitors in the province were highly-satisfied with their experience in La Union, with 57% of them repeat visitors. 

"This data was generated through our La Union Wonders and Adventure, Visitor Experience Survey (LU WAVES), which is conducted to determine our tourists' behavior and purchase preferences and habits." the governor added. 

The survey showed that 49% of the tourists came from Manila, 14% are from Central Luzon, 13% are from CALABARZON while the 10% is from the Cordillera Administrative Region.

"We thank our visitors for their love and support for the province of La Union. We are truly delighted and grateful for the continuous growth and development in our tourism sector. This will certainly bring more opportunities to our local businesses and strengthen our local economy as we gear towards positioning La Union to be the Heart of Agri-Tourism in Northern Luzon by 2025," Ortega-David said.

The reports came at the heels of the celebration of La Union’s 174th Foundation Anniversary.

"This March 2, we shall stage once again various crowd-drawing activities, where both locals and tourists can enjoy," the governor added

vuukle comment

LA UNION

TOURISM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No exact air pollution numbers in MM &ndash; DENR

No exact air pollution numbers in MM – DENR

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
An official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) admitted yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
1.12 million affected by floods, landslides in Mindanao

1.12 million affected by floods, landslides in Mindanao

By Evelyn Macairan | 5 days ago
The number of people affected by massive flooding and landslides caused by the trough of a low-pressure area in Davao and...
Nation
fbtw
Businesswoman robbed, beaten in mall restroom

Businesswoman robbed, beaten in mall restroom

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Police are hunting down a man who beat up and robbed a businesswoman in a mall in Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw
Supreme Court upholds employee&rsquo;s dismissal over lewd remarks

Supreme Court upholds employee’s dismissal over lewd remarks

By Daphne Galvez | 21 hours ago
The Supreme Court has upheld the validity of the dismissal of an employee who used a company chat group to participate in...
Nation
fbtw
Philippine embassy in Saudi opens talks on solar power

Philippine embassy in Saudi opens talks on solar power

By Pia Lee-Brago | 21 hours ago
The Philippine embassy in Saudi Arabia opened a dialogue with company FAS Energy on solar power potential investments.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

4 Makati health centers to extend hours for ‘embo’ barangays

By Daphne Galvez | 21 hours ago
Four health centers in Makati will extend their operating hours starting today to cater to more patients.
Nation
fbtw
Fund for indigent cancer patients reaches P1.25 billion

Fund for indigent cancer patients reaches P1.25 billion

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
Senators and congressmen have approved a substantial increase in this year’s budget allocation for indigent cancer patients,...
Nation
fbtw
Para&ntilde;aque to hold mega job fair

Parañaque to hold mega job fair

By Nillicent Bautista | 21 hours ago
The city government of Parañaque will hold a mega job fair on Feb. 15 as part of the celebration of its 26th cityhood...
Nation
fbtw
Alleged illegal recruiter nabbed in Pasay

Alleged illegal recruiter nabbed in Pasay

By Daphne Galvez | 21 hours ago
A man wanted for large-scale illegal recruitment was arrested in Pasay City on Friday, according to the Southern Police ...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with