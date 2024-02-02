^

Nation

Bangsamoro folks reject Duterte’s Mindanao independence call

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 2, 2024 | 3:43pm
Bangsamoro folks reject Duterteâ��s Mindanao independence call
This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
via The STAR / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— People from different sectors in the Bangsamoro region on Friday blatantly rejected former President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for Mindanao independence, asserting that they will never ever ruin the gains of their peace process with the national government.

Members of the 80-seat parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao told reporters that they value Malacañang’s separate peace compacts with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) that provided Muslims, Christians and indigenous people, or IPs, in BARMM powers to establish a self-governing geopolitical territory they can call home.

Duterte announced in Davao City early this week that local groups are to fuse ranks and work out Mindanao’s independence.

“We value the government’s separate peace agreements with the MNLF and the MILF. We can’t support such a move. It is us, the Moro people and the non-Muslim indigenous tribes who are original owners of what is now Mindanao. That is a fact, plain and simple,” a ranking Moro member of the BARMM parliament, who requested anonymity, said on Friday.

In a statement released on Friday morning, BARMM’s chief minister, Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, who is chairman of the MILF’s central committee, said that they are for the faithful implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro or CAB that they have crafted along with government negotiators in 2014 and provided residents of what is now the Bangsamoro region “right to self-determination.”

“Although more has yet to be done, parties to the CAB had great strides in the implementation of its components that are ultimately beneficial to the Bangsamoro people,” Ebrahim said.

Ebrahim said that the MILF appreciates the contributions of past and the present Philippine presidents in addressing the Moro quest for self-governance.

The MNLF and the MILF had fought for Moro autonomy for decades in bloody uprisings that waned only after each had forged peace agreements with Malacañang recognizing rights of southerners to have a territory that they can manage on their own in the context of meaningful autonomy under Philippine sovereignty.

A Maranaw grains trader, Samsudin Saripada, told reporters the autonomy now enjoyed by Muslim, Christian and IP communities in BARMM was paid for with the blood, sweat and tears of the Moro guerillas who fought for it from the late 1960s until Malacañang had entered into a peace agreement with the MNLF on Sept. 2, 1996 and, subsequently, forged the CAB along with the MILF nine years ago.

“We cherish and shall nurture the dividends of the national government’s peace deals with the MNLF and the MILF. Enshrined in these agreements is the national government’s obligation to give us genuine and meaningful autonomy,” a Yakan Islamic theologian in Basilan, Ustadz Abdulmuin Falahuddin, said.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO

BARMM

MILF

MNLF

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ever Bilena faces P9.3 million tax rap

Ever Bilena faces P9.3 million tax rap

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has filed a criminal complaint against popular cosmetic brand Ever Bilena for nearly P10 million...
Nation
fbtw
CWC launches Makabata helpline in Makati

CWC launches Makabata helpline in Makati

By Nillicent Bautista | 17 hours ago
The Council for the Welfare of Children has partnered with the city government of Makati to implement the Mahalin at Kalingain...
Nation
fbtw
Fire leaves 1,100 homeless in Manila

Fire leaves 1,100 homeless in Manila

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
At least 1,100 people lost their homes when a fire razed a shantytown in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan upholds sentence for Nabcor execs in &lsquo;pork&rsquo; scam

Sandigan upholds sentence for Nabcor execs in ‘pork’ scam

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of three officials of abolished state firm National Agribusiness Corp. (NABCOR)...
Nation
fbtw
Man held over stolen car accessories

Man held over stolen car accessories

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A 25-year-old man accused of selling stolen automotive accessories online was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday night...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

February 13 holiday in Parañaque

By Nillicent Bautista | 17 hours ago
Malacañang has declared Feb. 13 a special non-working holiday in Parañaque for the celebration of its 26th cityhood anniversary.
Nation
fbtw

No water interruption until May, MWSS reiterates

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam has continued to recede, but is enough to ensure an uninterrupted supply in Metro Manila and nearby provinces until May, according to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage and Sy...
Nation
fbtw

2 dead, 10 hurt in Laguna fireworks factory blast

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Two people died and at least 10 were injured after an explosion rocked a fireworks factory in Cabuyao City in Laguna yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Only 1 tropical cyclone seen this month &ndash; PAGASA

Only 1 tropical cyclone seen this month – PAGASA

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
No more than one tropical cyclone may enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month.
Nation
fbtw

Boat hit by whale shark sinks; 2 rescued

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Two fishermen were rescued when their boat sank after it was hit by a whale shark early yesterday in Romblon.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with