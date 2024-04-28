^

Nation

LGUs set to learn about engineering solutions vs earthquakes

Philstar.com
April 28, 2024 | 3:57pm
LGUs set to learn about engineering solutions vs earthquakes
Emergency responders attend to a mock earthquake victim from a collapsed structure during a nationwide earthquake drill in Makati, Metro Manila on September 8, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 17 regional offices of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) will be reaching out to different local government units (LGUs) this week to intensify public awareness on safety by using engineering solutions to save thousands of lives from potential devastating earthquakes.

The OCD stated that it would intensify public awareness on safety by relying on engineering solutions and strict compliance to the safety provisions of the Structural Code of the Philippines, as well as the prohibition of construction of houses in building zones.

“We will be starting to reach out to various LGUs starting next week through our 17 OCD Regional Offices nationwide regarding our massive campaign to promote engineering solutions and strict compliance,” OCD Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said in a statement.

“Strict compliance means respecting the safety provisions of the Structural Code of the Philippines and prohibition of construction of houses in ‘No Build Zones’,” Nepomuceno added. “We are more on the preventive-approach-than-sorry-later to save thousands of lives.”

He reiterated to the public that the big earthquakes could claim thousands of lives if the country is unprepared.

“While big earthquakes could kill thousands of people, the government, various sectors, and the entire nation can catch up to prevent these high-magnitude earthquakes from being deadly through comprehensive, well-planned, and strict implementation of preparedness measures,” he added.

The official also expressed to go beyond the usual “duck, cover and hold” drills to prepare the country for strong tremors.

The country, he said, needs tough engineering solutions that are consistently adherent to the provisions of the National Building Code plus the strict prohibition of construction to areas that are vulnerable to landslides.

“It is crucial to prevent the loss of thousands of lives when serious ground-shaking incidents occur in our major cities,” the OCD chief explained.

Based on scientific research, including the 2014 JICA and Phivolcs study, around 30,000 to 50,000 casualties with more than 100,000 seriously injured may result if the West Valley Fault System will cause a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in greater Metro Manila area.

He also expressed his sympathy to Taiwan and reiterated the importance of reinforcing preparedness in the Philippines, citing how Taiwan prevented a high death toll from the recent earthquake through its improved preparedness, particularly on interventions for earthquake-resistant buildings.

vuukle comment

EARTHQUAKES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 cops caught having sex in parking lot

2 cops caught having sex in parking lot

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Two police officers are in hot water after they were caught having sex by their spouses, who are also members of the police...
Nation
fbtw
Manila&rsquo;s &lsquo;last lung&rsquo; to remain free from development

Manila’s ‘last lung’ to remain free from development

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Arroceros Forest Park, often described to be Manila’s “last lung,” will remain off-limits to private interests,...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Batangas shabu haul did not come from China&rsquo;

‘Batangas shabu haul did not come from China’

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
The 1.4 tons of shabu valued at P9.68 billion seized in Alitagtag, Batangas last week did not originate from drug rings based...
Nation
fbtw
New PNP-IAS head ready to face police scalawags

New PNP-IAS head ready to face police scalawags

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The new head of the Internal Affairs Service is ready to face police scalawags, vowing to put in place programs to rid the...
Nation
fbtw
Lightning strikes kill 3 senior citizens in Cagayan

Lightning strikes kill 3 senior citizens in Cagayan

By Victor Martin | 17 hours ago
Three senior citizens have died while another has been injured in lightning strikes in Cagayan.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Thousands more join BARMM's regional SIAP political bloc

Thousands more join BARMM's regional SIAP political bloc

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The vice mayor here, a pioneer member of the political party of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, on Saturday joined, along...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ eyes cyber libel raps vs Manibela chief

DOJ eyes cyber libel raps vs Manibela chief

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has recommended the filing of cyber libel charges against transport group Manibela chairman...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA fines 105 in road clearing operation

MMDA fines 105 in road clearing operation

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
One hundred five people were fined at least P1,000 each for leaving obstructions such as tables, chairs and vehicles as well...
Nation
fbtw
P4.5 million kush abandoned at NAIA

P4.5 million kush abandoned at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group confiscated yesterday five parcels, containing...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with