Boracay welcomes 1st cruise ship this year

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
January 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Boracay welcomes 1st cruise ship this year
Tourists try out the crystal kayak, one of the latest attractions, in Boracay on April 5, 2023.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The M/V Resorts World One, which was carrying 1,600 passengers, arrived in Boracay on Wednesday, the first cruise ship to visit the island this year.

The municipal tourism office of Malay, Aklan said a majority of the passengers are Chinese.

The cruise ship left Boracay for Hong Kong on the same day, the Malay tourism office said.

Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez, Department of Tourism-Western Visayas regional director, said Boracay is ready to welcome more cruise ships to showcase its white sand beaches and cultural experience.

Rodriguez said Boracay would welcome 13 cruise ships this year.

“It symbolizes a revitalization of the island’s tourism sector, promising significant economic benefits and enhanced tourism revenues,” she said.

Last year, Boracay welcomed 83,479 tourists, composed of 61,768 locals, 2,464 overseas Filipinos and 19,247 foreigners.

