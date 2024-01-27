^

Nation

7 missing passengers rescued after boat capsizes off Palawan waters

James Relativo - Philstar.com
January 27, 2024 | 4:50pm
7 missing passengers rescued after boat capsizes off Palawan waters
Photo of search and rescue operations by the Philippine Coast Guard
Released / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has rescued seven individuals on Friday after their motorbanca capsized in the vicinity waters off Isla Verde, Roxas, Palawan.

The boat capsized at around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, with the PCG's BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) leading a search and rescue operation.

"Coast Guard personnel provided immediate medical assistance to those rescued individuals with injuries," said the Coast Guard on Friday.
 
"They also carefully assisted those passengers who needed further medical support."

 

 

The rescued individuals went missing on January 25 after strong winds and rough seas tumbled their boat while underway from Barangay Calandagan en route to Poblacion, Araceli, Palawan.

They were transported to Puerto Princesa City and taken to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) for further assistance.

Before this, four other residents were rescued also due to the bad weather off the western island of Palawan.

vuukle comment

MOTORBANCA

PALAWAN

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

RESCUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Car owners warned vs &lsquo;made to order&rsquo; plates

Car owners warned vs ‘made to order’ plates

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Motorists should refrain from buying “made to order” or stolen license plates available on the market, Interior...
Nation
fbtw

Manila council OKs preserving Mali’s remains

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The city council of Manila passed a resolution on Thursday authorizing Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan to enter into a contract with a taxidermy firm to preserve the remains of Mali, Manila Zoo’s elephant and main...
Nation
fbtw
400 Makati classrooms go hi-tech

400 Makati classrooms go hi-tech

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
Four hundred public school classrooms in Makati City will go high-tech after Mayor Abby Binay announced yesterday that these...
Nation
fbtw
4 dead in Lucena City fire

4 dead in Lucena City fire

By Michelle Zoleta | 18 hours ago
Four people died and another was injured when a fire razed 15 houses in Barangay 1 in Lucena City, Quezon yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
New DA undersecretary for operations named

New DA undersecretary for operations named

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. of the Department of Agriculture has issued a series of special orders on the appointment...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MMDA: 82 percent of litterbugs threw away cigarette butts

MMDA: 82 percent of litterbugs threw away cigarette butts

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Of at least 15,785 people apprehended for littering in Metro Manila last year, around 82 percent or 12,918 were accosted for...
Nation
fbtw

DOJ to probe 2 Taiwanese with Philippine IDs

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
The Department of Justice would investigate two Taiwanese found with several identification cards apparently issued by the Philippine government, a DOJ official said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Baguio temperature drops to 12.2 Celsius

Baguio temperature drops to 12.2 Celsius

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Chilly mornings in Baguio City continue, with the temperature dropping
Nation
fbtw
Armyworms infestation: 40 percent of Central Luzon onion farmers affected

Armyworms infestation: 40 percent of Central Luzon onion farmers affected

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Up to 40 percent of onion farmers in Central Luzon have been affected by an infestation of armyworms.
Nation
fbtw
Nueva Vizcaya now insurgency-free

Nueva Vizcaya now insurgency-free

By Jun Elias | 18 hours ago
Nueva Vizcaya has been cleared of armed left leaning groups. 
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with