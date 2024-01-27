7 missing passengers rescued after boat capsizes off Palawan waters

Photo of search and rescue operations by the Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has rescued seven individuals on Friday after their motorbanca capsized in the vicinity waters off Isla Verde, Roxas, Palawan.

The boat capsized at around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, with the PCG's BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) leading a search and rescue operation.

"Coast Guard personnel provided immediate medical assistance to those rescued individuals with injuries," said the Coast Guard on Friday.



"They also carefully assisted those passengers who needed further medical support."

The rescued individuals went missing on January 25 after strong winds and rough seas tumbled their boat while underway from Barangay Calandagan en route to Poblacion, Araceli, Palawan.

They were transported to Puerto Princesa City and taken to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) for further assistance.

Before this, four other residents were rescued also due to the bad weather off the western island of Palawan.