‘NPA leader’ slain in Eastern Samar encounter

The fatality, identified as Martin Colima, alias Moki, along with his men reportedly figured in a firefight with troopers of the Army’s 78th Infantry Battalion (78IB) in Barangay San Gabriel.

Tacloban City, Philippines — An alleged leader of the New People’s Army was killed in an encounter in Borongan, Eastern Samar on Saturday.

The military said Colima was leader of the NPA’s subcommittee in the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

The troopers were conducting combat operations in a remote area of the village when they reportedly encountered Colima’s group, according to Capt. Jefferson Mariano, chief of the Army’s 8th Infantry Division.

“The rebels retreated, leaving behind their slain leader. The soldiers seized a .45-caliber pistol and seven backpacks containing revolutionary documents and personal nelongings,” Mariano said.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Allan Tria, chief of the 78IB, said Colima and his group were behind several terrorist activities that occurred in Eastern Visayas.

Tria said the group was responsible for the death of six soldiers of the 14IB and wounding of 20 others during an encounter in nearby Barangay Pinanag-an in 2019.

Colima had pending cases of murder, attempted murder, frustrated murder and robbery filled in different courts.

He was said to be the mastermind of an ambush in Barangay Libuton in 2019 that killed a policeman and three civilians. Twelve civilians including a minor and a baby were wounded in the attack, according to the military.