294 more former MNLF, MILF members now regular cops

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 30, 2023 | 2:57pm
The 294 members of two erstwhile secessionist Moro fronts were sworn in as new members of the police last Thursday by Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Bangsamoro regional police shall utilize the 294 former members of two Moro fronts who are now full-fledged members of the Philippine National Police for peacebuilding activities in six provinces and two cities in the autonomous region.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, announced on Saturday that the 294 former members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front were sworn in, after a six-month training, as new PNP members by Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. during a symbolic rite at Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte last Thursday.

Their recruitment into the PNP is part of the diplomatic overture of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. with the MILF and the MNLF that have separate peace compacts with the national government and are now together implementing the socio-economic and humanitarian programs of the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Up to 102 MILF and MNLF members were officially admitted via the same process into the PNP, as organic members of the force, last August 10.

“In his message during the event last Thursday, Local Government Secretary Abalos challenged them to live by the PNP’s code to serve and protect the public, the Filipinos,” Nobleza said.

Nobleza said 39 of the 294 new PNP personnel from the MILF and the MNLF, are women.

“We shall involve them in peacebuilding efforts essential in sustaining the fruits of the national government’s peace process with both groups,” Nobleza said.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Carlito Galvez, Jr. told reporters here via text message on Saturday that he was elated with the transition of the former MILF and MNLF members into policemen and policewomen, soon to participate in law-enforcement activities in different provinces in BARMM.

“These new policemen and policewomen from both fronts are to set the pace for their companions still out there who are qualified to join the PNP to follow through,” Galvez said.

Galvez said he is certain that the new PNP members from the MILF and the MNLF shall become good peacekeepers and law-enforcement agents owing to their deep understanding of the socio-economic, religious and cultural settings and ramifications in areas where they are to get assigned.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION FOR MUSLIM MINDANAO

MEMBERS OF MORO ISLAMIC LIBERATION FRONT AND MORO NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT

MORO ISLAMIC LIBERATION FONT

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
