San Juan, La Union beaches shut down

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 28, 2023 | 3:04pm
2014 file photo shows a beach in San Juan, La Union
BAGUIO CITY — San Juan, La Union mayor Arturo Valdriz has ordered the shut down of all beaches and stop all the water activities in his entire town at the Surfing Capital of the North starting last Wednesday.

In Executive Order number 23-2023,  Valdriz explained that the closure was prompted by a drowning of a 12-year-old boy and his nine-year old cousin, both from Kibungan, Benguet while swimming on a beac h in barangay Taboc on Tuesday.

The victims, whose names have not been released yet, were swept away by big waves.

The boy was reportedly declared dead on arrival at the Bacnotan District Hospital while his cousin is still being located.

According to Valdriz, the San Juan waters is experiencing darn effects of the Northeast Monsoon or amihan prompting huge waves.

The town mayor, however, in an amended executive order on Thursday noon allowed surfing in front of the posh Kahuna Beach Resort and Spa at Urbiztondo barangay, which the town executive said, is the only designated area designated safe for the water activity.

LA UNION

SAN JUAN
