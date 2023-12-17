^

Nation

Lamitan City’s 6th seal of good local governance eyed to boost local investment climate

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 17, 2023 | 5:18pm
Lamitan Cityâ��s 6th seal of good local governance eyed to boost local investment climate
Lamitan City is one of two port cities in Basilan that also covers 11 towns that have vast tracts of lands suitable for large-scale agricultural projects.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —  The local government unit of Lamitan City in Basilan province got its sixth Seal of Good Local Governance from the central office of the local government department, many in the business sector consider a big boost to the area’s investment climate.

Mohammad Pasigan, chairman of the Bangsamoro Regional Board of Investments, told reporters on Sunday that they can use the six SGLG citations the Lamitan City LGU had received from the Department of the Interior and Local Government as a “magnet” to entice local and foreign investors to put up feasible projects in any of its 45 barangays.

“With Lamitan City LGU’s six SGLG awards, we will not have any problem telling investors that there is a very functional LGU in Lamitan City that they can rely on in helping see to it that their capital inputs for viable projects are safe," Pasigan said.

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay received their sixth SGLG, since 2015, from Local Government Secretary Benjamin De Castro Abalos Jr. during a symbolic rite at a function facility in the Manila Hotel in Manila last Thursday.

“Investors from outside the Bangsamoro region and from abroad are hesitant to put up businesses in areas where LGUs are inefficient. Surely, they will have a good impression about Lamitan City that has garnered six SGLG awards since 2015,” the lawyer-entrepreneur Ronald Hallid D. Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council, with mixed Muslim and Christian members, said on Sunday.

Pasigan and Torres separately told reporters that they can confidently tell prospective investors that there is a very functional LGU in Lamitan City, using its six SGLG awards as proof.

The DILG’s yearly grant of SGLG to a nominated municipal, city or provincial government is based on efficient handling by local executives of government funds, remarkable accomplishments in domestic peace and security efforts, environmental-protection and humanitarian programs for constituent-communities.

The DILG central office does not grant SGLG to any LGU whose officials are either involved in criminal activities, or have pending criminal cases in courts, or are being prosecuted for graft and corruption by the Ombudsman.

No other LGU in the Bangsamoro region, covering six provinces that has 116 towns and three cities, had received six SGLG awards from the DILG central office in a span of only seven years.

Two senior members of the Lamitan City Business Chamber, Clarito San Juan and Rima Hassan, on Sunday said in separate statements that they were elated after their LGU received its sixth SGLG last Thursday.

“That can help project a good image of our city to capitalists outside of Basilan,” Hassan said.

San Juan said there are thousands of hectares or lands in Lamitan City that are suitable for large-scale propagation of Cavendish banana, soya, and hybrid corn that can be marketed in other Mindanao regions and abroad. 

vuukle comment

CITY OF LAMITAN

DILG

LAMITAN CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angat, 2 other dams release water; more rains expected

Angat, 2 other dams release water; more rains expected

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
The spill gates of three dams in Bulacan were opened yesterday amid rains spawned by a low-pressure area (LPA) east of M...
Nation
fbtw
Female cops make history in 2023

Female cops make history in 2023

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Working in an organization dominated by men, policewomen in the Philippine National Police have achieved greater heights in...
Nation
fbtw
PNP: Guards are not parking attendants

PNP: Guards are not parking attendants

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Business establishments should not force security guards to perform other functions such as assigning them as parking attendants,...
Nation
fbtw
Calamba residents receive Chistmas gift packages

Calamba residents receive Chistmas gift packages

23 hours ago
The Calamba City government has launched a Christmas Gift Package distribution program among its constituents, from exclusive...
Nation
fbtw
Probe launched into Philippine Coast Guard apprentice's passing

Probe launched into Philippine Coast Guard apprentice's passing

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has launched a thorough investigation into the death of Philippine Coast Guard Apprentice...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

DDB backs PDEA efforts to restore integrity

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) aired its support for efforts to restore integrity among the government’s anti-narcotics personnel.
Nation
fbtw

Navotas bags SGLG award 

18 hours ago
For the fifth time, Navotas City was granted the Seal of Good Local Government (SGLG) by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).
Nation
fbtw
Para&ntilde;aque aids 627 fire-hit families

Parañaque aids 627 fire-hit families

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
Fire-affected households in Barangay San Dionisio in Parañaque received financial assistance from the city government...
Nation
fbtw
SC sets 2024 Shari&rsquo;ah Bar in February

SC sets 2024 Shari’ah Bar in February

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
The 2024 Shari’ah Bar Examinations will be held in February, the Supreme Court announced recently.
Nation
fbtw
Bureau of Immigration nabs South Korean pimp

Bureau of Immigration nabs South Korean pimp

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Bureau of Immigration personnel arrested a South Korean man, wanted for being a pimp, as he was applying for an extension...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with