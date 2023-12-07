Influenza-like illness shoots up in Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY — Influenza-like illness cases in Baguio City have risen, public health officials in the city admitted.

From January to November 18, cases rose by 139% compared to last year, according to the City Health Services Office (CHSO).

CHSO City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU)'s data said that there were 1,481 cases from January to November. There were, however, no deaths.

Last year, a total of 621 cases with one death was reported from January to November.

Of those stricken with the influenza-like illness, 822 were females and 659 males with an age range of 0 to 102 years old.

At least 325 were admitted in hospitals.

According to the Public Information Office of Baguio City, the data came from the city’s government hospital, private laboratories and private hospitals.

Barangays with highest cases were: Camp 7 – 102 cases; Loakan Proper – 79; Bakakeng Central – 78; Irisan – 71; Bakakeng Norte – 66; Dontogan – 44; BGH Compound and San Vicente – 32; Asin Road – 29; San Luis Village – 24.

The CESU said Influenza-like illnesses exhibit symptoms of fever and cough or sore throat which may be caused by the flu virus, respiratory syncytial virus, coronavirus disease, among a few.