Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4 due to Mindanao quake aftershocks

Residents and medical personnel evacuate patients from inside a hospital after a 7.6 earthquake struck Butuan City, in southern island of Mindanao late December 2, 2023. A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on December 2, the US Geological Survey said, as local authorities warned of a "destructive tsunami" and urged people in coastal areas to flee.

MANILA, Philippines – Several local government units have announced class cancelations for Monday due to the continued aftershocks following the powerful magnitude 7.4 quake that struck Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Saturday evening.

On Sunday evening, a magnitude 6.6 quake was recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology which was felt at varying intensities in several areas in Mindanao. It confirmed that this is an aftershock of the magnitude 7.4 tremor on Saturday.

The Office of the Civil Defense XI also issued a list of class suspensions for Monday following the earthquake event.

Some LGUs, on the other hand, said that the class suspensions will take effect until further notice.

Here are the class suspensions for Monday, December 4:

Suspended ntil further notice

Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

Butuan City, Butuan

All levels (Public and Private)

Davao de Oro

Davao Oriental (select areas)

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur (select areas)

Davao City

Basic education levels

Mati, Davao Oriental (Public)

Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental (Public)

Banaybanay, Davao Oriental

Lupon, Davao del Oriental

Hagonoy, Davao del Sur (Public)

Elementary to High School

Tagum, Davao del Norte

— Rosette Adel