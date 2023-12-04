Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4 due to Mindanao quake aftershocks
MANILA, Philippines – Several local government units have announced class cancelations for Monday due to the continued aftershocks following the powerful magnitude 7.4 quake that struck Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Saturday evening.
On Sunday evening, a magnitude 6.6 quake was recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology which was felt at varying intensities in several areas in Mindanao. It confirmed that this is an aftershock of the magnitude 7.4 tremor on Saturday.
The Office of the Civil Defense XI also issued a list of class suspensions for Monday following the earthquake event.
Some LGUs, on the other hand, said that the class suspensions will take effect until further notice.
Here are the class suspensions for Monday, December 4:
Suspended ntil further notice
- Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
- Butuan City, Butuan
All levels (Public and Private)
- Davao de Oro
- Davao Oriental (select areas)
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur (select areas)
- Davao City
Basic education levels
- Mati, Davao Oriental (Public)
- Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental (Public)
- Banaybanay, Davao Oriental
- Lupon, Davao del Oriental
- Hagonoy, Davao del Sur (Public)
Elementary to High School
- Tagum, Davao del Norte
Please refresh the page for updates.
— Rosette Adel
