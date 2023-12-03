Magnitude 6.6 aftershock hits Surigao del Sur

This Dec. 3, 2023 photo shows the map depicting the epicenter of Magnitude 6.6 aftershock in Surigao del Sur.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:31 p.m.) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6, initially reported as magnitude 6.0, struck Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Sunday evening.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology upgraded the magnitude of the quake that occured at 6:35 p.m., a day after a magnitude 7.4 tremor jolted Surigao del Sur and recorded waves of tsunami as well as major aftershocks.

It confirmed that the tremor is an aftershock of the magnitude 7.4 Offshore Surigao Del Sur earthquake event.

Phivolcs located the aftershock's epicenter at 08.49°North, 126.95°East - 069 kilometers North 79° East of Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur. It had depth of focus of 001 km.

According to Phivolcs, instrumental intensites were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity V (Strong)- Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur

Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur Intensity IV (Moderately Strong) - Nabunturan, Davao De Oro; Claver, Surigao Del Norte; City of Bislig, and Cantilan, Surigao Del Sur

Nabunturan, Davao De Oro; Claver, Surigao Del Norte; City of Bislig, and Cantilan, Surigao Del Sur Intensity III (Weak) - Abuyog, Leyte; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; Talakag, Bukidnon; City of Tagum, Davao Del Norte; City of Digos, and Malalag, Davao Del Sur; City of Davao; Glan, and Malungon,SARANGANI; Tupi, South Cotabato; City Of Butuan; City Of Surigao, Surigao Del Norte

Abuyog, Leyte; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; Talakag, Bukidnon; City of Tagum, Davao Del Norte; City of Digos, and Malalag, Davao Del Sur; City of Davao; Glan, and Malungon,SARANGANI; Tupi, South Cotabato; City Of Butuan; City Of Surigao, Surigao Del Norte Intensity II (Slightly felt) - Dulag, Javier, Julita, La Paz, And Palo, Leyte; Anahawan, Hinundayan, Liloan, Saint Bernard, San Juan, And Silago, Southern Leyte; Cabanglasan, Impasug-Ong, Kalilangan, Libona, Pangantucan, and San Fernando, Bukidnon; Balingasag, Balingoan, City of Gingoog, Jasaan, Magsaysay, Medina, And Salay, Misamis Oriental; Bansalan, And Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur; City of Kidapawan, M'lang and Magpet, Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, and Tampakan, South Cotabato; City of General Santos; City of Cotabato

Dulag, Javier, Julita, La Paz, And Palo, Leyte; Anahawan, Hinundayan, Liloan, Saint Bernard, San Juan, And Silago, Southern Leyte; Cabanglasan, Impasug-Ong, Kalilangan, Libona, Pangantucan, and San Fernando, Bukidnon; Balingasag, Balingoan, City of Gingoog, Jasaan, Magsaysay, Medina, And Salay, Misamis Oriental; Bansalan, And Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur; City of Kidapawan, M'lang and Magpet, Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, and Tampakan, South Cotabato; City of General Santos; City of Cotabato Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible) - Malitbog, Southern Leyte; Damulog, Dangcagan, Don Carlos, Kadingilan, Malitbog, Manolo Fortich, and Maramag, Bukidnon; Initao, Misamis Oriental; City of Cagayan De Oro; Polomolok, and Tantangan, South Cotabato; Isulan, Kalamansig, And President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Nabunturan, Davao De Oro

Nabunturan, Davao De Oro Intensity III - Danao City, Cebu; Abuyog, Leyte; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; San Fernando, Bukidnon; City Of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental; City of Digos, Davao Del Sur; City of Davao; Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; City of Cabadbaran, Agusan Del Norte; City Of Surigao, Surigao Del Norte; City of Tandag, Surigao Del Sur

Danao City, Cebu; Abuyog, Leyte; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; San Fernando, Bukidnon; City Of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental; City of Digos, Davao Del Sur; City of Davao; Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; City of Cabadbaran, Agusan Del Norte; City Of Surigao, Surigao Del Norte; City of Tandag, Surigao Del Sur Intensity II - Dulag, And Javier, Leyte; Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte; Kalilangan, Libona, And City of Malaybalay, Bukidnon; Balingasag, Initao, and Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental; City Of Cagayan De Oro; Magsaysay, and Matanao, Davao Del Sur; City Of Kidapawan, and Magpet, Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, and Tampakan, South Cotabato

Dulag, And Javier, Leyte; Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte; Kalilangan, Libona, And City of Malaybalay, Bukidnon; Balingasag, Initao, and Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental; City Of Cagayan De Oro; Magsaysay, and Matanao, Davao Del Sur; City Of Kidapawan, and Magpet, Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, and Tampakan, South Cotabato Intensity I - Argao, Cebu; Albuera, And Leyte, Leyte; Ormoc City; Malitbog and San Juan, Southern Leyte; City Of Dapitan, Zamboanga Del Norte; Kadingilan, And Maramag, Bukidnon; Kapatagan, Lanao Del Norte; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Banisilan, and Carmen, Cotabato; Glan, and Kiamba, Sarangani; Norala, Polomolok, Santo Niño, Surallah, T'boli, And Tantangan, South Cotabato; City of General Santos; Columbio, Esperanza, Isulan, Kalamansig, Lambayong and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

The institute also warned the residents of potential damage from the aftershock.



Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. earlier reported that the powerful quake on Saturday left at least one person was killed and four other injured. It also affected an estimated 2,600 individual.

Following the quake, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that it was placed under blue alert status wherein half of its disaster officials are on standby for any emergency.

The Office of Civil Defense in the Davao region and Caraga, where the quake epicenter Surigao del Sur, is located, is also under red alert status. Disaster officials of OCD must be on duty 24/7 to respond to emergencies.