PNP denies Marbil next top cop

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2023 | 12:00am
PNP denies Marbil next top cop
The Manila Police District (MPD) on August 28, 2023.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Saturday denied a Facebook post that President Marcos has chosen Maj. Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil as the next PNP chief.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the police organization’s chief publicist, said a picture of Marbil showing the official as the new PNP chief is fake.

The photo, using the template of the PNP public information office, stated that Marbil is the 30th chief of the police force, replacing PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., who will retire today.

“The PNP denies any association with this post and clarifies that it does not represent an official announcement or endorsement,” Fajardo
said in a statement.

Marbil is the head of the Directorate for Comptrollership.

The photo was shared on the Facebook page of Tagaligtas Riders Philippines Inc.-Bulacan Main Chapter at past 4 p.m.

The PNP is conducting an investigation to determine the source of the rumors.
Fajardo urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified posts on social media platforms.

“We encourage everyone to please exercise caution, and refer to the official website and Facebook page of the PNP for any announcements and updates,” she said.

