NBI seizes P1.5 million fake goods

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2023 | 12:00am
In an operation in Pasay, the NBI seized about P200,000 worth of HOPO and OOP rash guards from six stalls.
Philstar.com / Google Street View, File

MANILA, Philippines — National Bureau of Investigation operatives seized P1.5 million worth of counterfeit products in Bulacan, Pasay and Manila, the NBI reported on Friday.

Members of the NBI-Intellectual Property Rights Division, armed with four search warrants, raided two warehouses in Barangay Cambaog Bustos, Bulacan and confiscated P853,140 in fake Hawk branded bags.

In an operation in Pasay, the NBI seized about P200,000 worth of HOPO and OOP rash guards from six stalls.

In Tondo, Manila, the NBI seized P450,000 worth of Bao Li Lai and 100 Hundred brands of insecticide from two warehouses.

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
