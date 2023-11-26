3 dead in collision of 3 large hauler trucks

Two truck drivers and a hitchhiker died instantly from injuries sustained in this accident.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two drivers and a hitchhiker perished in a road accident involving three large cargo trucks in Marilog District in Davao City on Saturday morning.

Radio reports here on Sunday identified the fatalities as Onez Julius Badal, Virgilio Pajo Jr. and his relative, Jovelyn Pajo.

Badal and Pajo were drivers of two of the three large trucks that figured in an accident at a stretch of a highway straddling through a hinterland in Marilog District.

The radio reports, citing an initial statement from the Davao City Police Office, said that Badal lost control of the truck he was driving due to mechanical trouble, causing the unit to swerve to the other lane and hit another truck coming from the opposite direction of the highway.

The third truck reportedly hit the rear of one of the trucks that collided head-on.

Badal, Pajo and his hitchhiker-relative, Jovelyn, immediately died from fatal injuries from the road mishap.