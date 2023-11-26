^

Nation

3 dead in collision of 3 large hauler trucks

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 26, 2023 | 4:55pm
3 dead in collision of 3 large hauler trucks
Two truck drivers and a hitchhiker died instantly from injuries sustained in this accident.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two drivers and a hitchhiker perished in a road accident involving three large cargo trucks in Marilog District in Davao City on Saturday morning.

Radio reports here on Sunday identified the fatalities as Onez Julius Badal, Virgilio Pajo Jr. and his relative, Jovelyn Pajo.

Badal and Pajo were drivers of two of the three large trucks that figured in an accident at a stretch of a highway straddling through a hinterland in Marilog District.

The radio reports, citing an initial statement from the Davao City Police Office, said that Badal lost control of the truck he was driving due to mechanical trouble, causing the unit to swerve to the other lane and hit another truck coming from the opposite direction of the highway.

The third truck reportedly hit the rear of one of the trucks that collided head-on.

Badal, Pajo and his hitchhiker-relative, Jovelyn, immediately died from fatal injuries from the road mishap.

vuukle comment

ACCIDENT

CASUALTIES

VEHICULAR ACCIDENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 &lsquo;rude&rsquo; Malaysian tourists barred from Philippines

3 ‘rude’ Malaysian tourists barred from Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
Three Malaysian tourists were denied entry upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday for exhibiting...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon house fire leaves 6 dead

Quezon house fire leaves 6 dead

By Michelle Zoleta | 17 hours ago
Six members of a family died in a fire that destroyed their house in Barangay Masalukot 1 in Candelaria, Quezon early ye...
Nation
fbtw
House panel OKs affordable caskets bill

House panel OKs affordable caskets bill

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
A proposed bill that will mandate affordable caskets and funeral services for the poor has hurdled the House of Representatives...
Nation
fbtw
CSG on puppy-throwing case: Guard may lose license

CSG on puppy-throwing case: Guard may lose license

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The security guard who threw a puppy from an overpass in Quezon City last July could lose his license after police found probable...
Nation
fbtw
Agbayani&rsquo;s kin want doctor remembered as man of principle

Agbayani’s kin want doctor remembered as man of principle

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The family of the late orthopedic surgeon Dr. Benigno Agbayani Jr. is hoping people would remember him as a man of principle...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taguig offers health services to diabetics, hypertensives

Taguig offers health services to diabetics, hypertensives

By Nillicent Bautista | 17 hours ago
The Taguig City government provided free healthcare services to over 330 diabetic and hypertensive patients on Wednesday in...
Nation
fbtw
MIAA warns vs buying luggage lost at NAIA

MIAA warns vs buying luggage lost at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
The public should not transact with people purportedly selling luggage that had been lost at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-PNP chief Cascolan, 59

Ex-PNP chief Cascolan, 59

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Former Philippine National Police chief Camilo Pancratius Cascolan died on Friday. He was 59.
Nation
fbtw
Smartmatic to Comelec: Junk DQ plea

Smartmatic to Comelec: Junk DQ plea

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Technology provider Smartmatic has urged the Commission on Elections to dismiss a petition to disqualify the firm from joining...
Nation
fbtw

Court upholds acquittal of 10 activists

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A Quezon City court has dismissed a petition for review filed by National Security Adviser Eduardo Año and his predecessor, Hermogenes Esperon Jr., which sought to overturn a decision acquitting 10 activists...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with