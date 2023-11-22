^

New non-profit Basilan 'peace promotion radio' now on air

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 4:48pm
New non-profit Basilan 'peace promotion radio' now on air
The new non-stock, non-profit radio station in Lamitan City in Basilan, established to foster unity among local Muslim and Christian sectors.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — There is a new non-profit radio station in Basilan propagating religious solidarity among Muslims and Christians to sustain the fragile peace now in all four corners of the province.

Established by the local government unit of Lamitan City and went on air only three weeks ago, the 5,000 watts 94.3 FM Station also espouses good governance and educates listeners on the importance of public cooperation in ensuring functionality of their barangay governments.

“We are supporting its operation because it is aiming to foster peace in all of the 45 barangays in Lamitan City and in municipalities around,” Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade covering all of the two cities and 11 towns in Basilan, said Tuesday.

The mayor of Lamitan City, Roderick Furigay, had pledged during last year’s campaign period that preceded the May 2022 elections to focus on projects that can hasten the joint peace initiatives of their city government, the office of Gov. Hadjiman Salliman, the 101st Infantry Brigade and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region that aims to maintain the markedly improving security situation in the province.

The Lamitan City government had received five Seal of Good Local Governance or the vaunted SGLG citations from the central office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government in the past seven years. The DILG central office does not grant SGLG to inefficient LGUs, or those whose elected officials have problems with the Ombudsman, or are either facing criminal cases, or are involved in illegal activities.

Furigay said that he has instructed the manager of their radio station, Carmelito Dela Cruz, to provide the Basilan Provincial Police Office and the 101st Infantry Brigade free airtime that both can use in disseminating police-community relations and civil-military peace initiatives.

Lamitan City’s newly-established 94.3 FM Station is also known as Radio Station ROSE, acronym for Reaching Out, Serving Everyone.

The police, the military and the Basilan Provincial Peace and Order Council led by the provincial governor where Furigay is a member, along with Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman, secured the surrender in the past five years of 413 Abu Sayyaf members in the province, all reintegrated into mainstream society.

The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on Tuesday lauded the Lamitan City LGU for setting up a “peace radio” to promote Muslim-Christian unity.

The office of BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo is presently constructing market buildings, barangay halls and police stations in Lamitan City and different towns in Basilan and had also provided local police units with patrol vehicles as part of its security thrusts in the island province.

DOJ junks falsification charge vs Fil-Indian billionaire

DOJ junks falsification charge vs Fil-Indian billionaire

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Department of Justice has dismissed charges of falsification of public document filed against Filipino-Indian billionaire...
Nation
Duterte backs DOJ move to outsource visa issuance

By Edith Regalado | 18 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte supports a move by the Department of Justice to consider outsourcing the process of issuing visas following the discovery of irregularities in visas issued to Chinese trave...
Nation
LTO impounds 41 unregistered motorbikes

LTO impounds 41 unregistered motorbikes

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Land Transportation Office enforcers have apprehended at least 41 motorcycle riders since the LTO started implementing its...
Nation
Coast Guard personnel from Kalinga dies after 3-day coma

Coast Guard personnel from Kalinga dies after 3-day coma

By Artemio Dumlao | 6 hours ago
A native of Tabuk City, Kalinga Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel, who fell into a three-day coma, passed away on Monday...
Nation
5 soldiers, 3 militiamen hurt in Zamboanga del Norte road accident

5 soldiers, 3 militiamen hurt in Zamboanga del Norte road accident

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Five soldiers and three militiamen were injured when the light truck carrying them rolled over due to mechanical trouble at...
Nation
Anti-poverty chief says government on track in fight vs poverty, hunger

Anti-poverty chief says government on track in fight vs poverty, hunger

18 hours ago
The country's anti-poverty head said a recent research claiming more than a million Filipino families have overcome...
Nation
Thousands displaced as floods hit Eastern Visayas

Thousands displaced as floods hit Eastern Visayas

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
The shear line and a low-pressure area have caused massive flooding in parts of Eastern Visayas, affecting 14,775 families...
Nation
Missing beauty queen: DNA in SUV matches kin

Missing beauty queen: DNA in SUV matches kin

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The DNA in hair strands and blood samples found in an abandoned sport utility vehicle linked to the disappearance of beauty...
Nation
Re-elected kagawad shot dead

Re-elected kagawad shot dead

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
A re-elected barangay council member in Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte was killed in a gun attack on Monday.
Nation
Recommended
