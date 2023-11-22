Coast Guard personnel from Kalinga dies after 3-day coma

BAGUIO CITY — A native of Tabuk City, Kalinga Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel, who fell into a three-day comatose, passed away on Monday evening.

Mori Caguay, fell into a coma after he was rushed to the hospital while participating in Water Search and Rescue (Wasar) Training in Kawit, Cavite.

He reportedly lost consciousness during the training on Nov. 16, 2023 and was officially pronounced dead at 8:14 p.m. Monday.

A video uploaded online showed a motionless Caguay on the water when his colleagues brought him to the boat and tried to revive him.

The 30-year-old resident of Bulanao, Tabuk City was brought to the hospital where he was intubated. A blood clot was discovered in his brain.

He was diagnosed to be "brain dead," according to the Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo.

As part of the investigation, Balillio said 10 personnel were relieved.

The family of Caguay back in Tabuk City is demanding justice pointing negligence on the part of the authorities of the PCG resulting in Caguay’s death.

They said Caguay was dedicated in helping his countrymen especially in times of disaster that is why he joined the PCG.