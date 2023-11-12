^

Cop shot dead by drunk neighbor

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 4:17pm
Jhonniel Mirafuentes, the confessed killer of Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Ramientos, is now detained.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A construction worker shot dead a policeman who tried to pacify him and his companions at the request of villagers bothered by their loud drinking in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental.

In an initial report on Sunday to Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug Jr., director of the Police Regional Office-10 the Tangub City Police Station identified the fatality as Staff Sgt. Jonel Ramientos, killed with a .45 caliber pistol by Jhonniel Mirafuentes, now detained.

Citing accounts of witnesses, the Tangub CPS reported that Ramientos first requested Mirafuentes and his drinking buddies to move away after neighbors had complained about their unruly behavior while drinking.

Mirafuentes and his friends became upset by Ramientos' actions, which were initiated in response to requests from their neighbors.

Mirafuentes got a gun from their house, went back to where they were drinking, approached Ramientos, and shot him.

The Tangub CPS said Mirafuentes tried to escape, but was eventually cornered and arrested after a brief chase by a responding police team backed by volunteer community watchmen. 

Mirafuentes, who had confessed to having shot Ramientos dead in the presence of reporters, is now locked in a detention facility of the Tangub CPS, awaiting prosecution.

