PAL cancels Dipolog flights, adjusts Pagadian flight scheds due to runway repair

File photo of Philippine Airlines aircrafts at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

MANILA, Philippines — The flagship carrier Philippine Airlines has announced cancellation of several flights to and from Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte this month due to an ongoing repair work on the runway at Dipolog airport.

In an advisory, PAL said the repair work only allows partial operations using turboprop aircraft.

In view of this, the airline said that it is adjusting the schedules of their flights to Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte and Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur from November 9 to 30.

Here are the adjusted flight schedules to Dipolog and Pagadian as well as the grounded flights this month:

Manila to Dipolog to Manila schedule timings from November 9 to 30:

PR 2557 – Manila to Dipolog – Daily departing at 2:30 p.m., arriving at 4:30 p.m.

PR 2558 – Dipolog to Manila – Daily departing at 5:15 p.m., arriving at 7:15 p.m.

Canceled flights:

November 15, 22, 26 and 29

Manila to Pagadian to Manila schedule timings (November 9 to 30):

PR 2751 – Manila to Pagadian – daily departing at 5:15 a.m,, arriving at 6:50 a.m.

PR 2752 – Pagadian to Manila – daily departing at 07:30 a.m., arriving at 9 a.m.

Affected passengers were advised to connect with PAL via the following channels open 24/7:

Hotline (+632) 8539-0000 / (+632) 8855-8888

Philippines Mobile – (+63) 919-056-2255

Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger

Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines

WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359

myPAL Web Chat: https://bit.ly/3z8Ck3Y

Last month, the carrier also canceled flights to and from Dipolog City due to surface damage to the runway at Dipolog Airport.

PAL then operated alternate replacement flights between Manila and Pagadian to serve passengers from the canceled Dipolog flights.