^

Nation

Cargo vessel catches fire off Sorsogon

Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 3:44pm
Cargo vessel catches fire off Sorsogon
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responds to a fire onboard incident involving MV KEN at the vicinity waters off Castilla Anchorage Area (Barangay Poblacion, Castilla, Sorsogon) at around 11 a.m. today, 02 November 2023.
Facebook / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — Fire broke out from a cargo vessel anchored off Castila in Sorsogon on Thursday morning, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

MV Ken was anchored in the Castilla Anchorage Area when it caught fire at 11 a.m., the PCG reported.

The PCG added that the fire started in the vessel's mess hall. 

MV Ken had eight crew onboard who were all uninjured from the incident, according to the PCG. 

Members of the PCG, the Philippine Navy and the Bureau of Fire Protection have responded to the scene and launched a joint search and rescue operation.

MV Ken is owned and operated by Pherwin Shipping Corporation.

According to a 2 p.m. update from PCG Bicol, the fire is still being put out by members of Coast Guard Station Sorsogon along with the crew of MV Annabelle.  — Cristina Chi

This is a developing story. Check this page for updates.

vuukle comment

PCG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace declares local holidays

Palace declares local holidays

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
Malacañang has declared holidays in various localities of the country to allow residents to participate in the celebration...
Nation
fbtw
Barangay chairman, 2 cohorts in deadly Basilan ambush surrender

Barangay chairman, 2 cohorts in deadly Basilan ambush surrender

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
A barangay chairman and his two accomplices in the gun attack on Monday night in Lamitan City, Basilan that left two elders...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hit polling sites in Maguindanao del Sur&rsquo;s capital town

Fire hit polling sites in Maguindanao del Sur’s capital town

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A mysterious fire damaged two classrooms in an elementary school campus in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur after Monday’s...
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte to BSKE winners: Serve the people

Belmonte to BSKE winners: Serve the people

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Tuesday night urged winners of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to reciprocate...
Nation
fbtw
Newly-elected Cotabato town barangay kagawad shot dead

Newly-elected Cotabato town barangay kagawad shot dead

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A newly-elected barangay councilor in Midsayap town in Cotabato province was shot dead by his cousin on Wednesday morning...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cop hurt in stabbing

Cop hurt in stabbing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A police officer who responded to a commotion in Barangay UP Campus, Quezon City was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Enough water for Metro Manila as Angat rehab starts&rsquo;

‘Enough water for Metro Manila as Angat rehab starts’

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The water supply in Metro Manila and nearby provinces will not be affected by the 61-day rehabilitation of the Angat hydroelectric...
Nation
fbtw
Remember drug war victims &ndash; labor group

Remember drug war victims – labor group

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
As the nation observed All Saints’ Day yesterday, labor group Federation of Free Workers urged the people to also remember...
Nation
fbtw

Pasay shuts down POGO sex dens

By Nillicent Bautista | 17 hours ago
The Pasay City government on Wednesday ordered the closure of a Philippine offshore gaming operations hub that was raided recently for allegedly having prostitution dens.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with