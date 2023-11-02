Cargo vessel catches fire off Sorsogon

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responds to a fire onboard incident involving MV KEN at the vicinity waters off Castilla Anchorage Area (Barangay Poblacion, Castilla, Sorsogon) at around 11 a.m. today, 02 November 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Fire broke out from a cargo vessel anchored off Castila in Sorsogon on Thursday morning, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

MV Ken was anchored in the Castilla Anchorage Area when it caught fire at 11 a.m., the PCG reported.

The PCG added that the fire started in the vessel's mess hall.

MV Ken had eight crew onboard who were all uninjured from the incident, according to the PCG.

Members of the PCG, the Philippine Navy and the Bureau of Fire Protection have responded to the scene and launched a joint search and rescue operation.

MV Ken is owned and operated by Pherwin Shipping Corporation.

According to a 2 p.m. update from PCG Bicol, the fire is still being put out by members of Coast Guard Station Sorsogon along with the crew of MV Annabelle. — Cristina Chi

