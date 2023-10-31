LIST: Road repairs for Oct. 31-Nov. 6

This shows a road repair at a bridge in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Some roads in Metro Manila will undergo reblocking for a week, the Department of Public Works and Highways said.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the agency announced road repairs scheduled from 11:00 p.m. on October 31 to 5:00 a.m. on November 6.

The Metro Manila Development Authority advised motorists to take alternate routes.

During the specified period, the following roads are slated for repair:

C-5 Road (SB), Lane 2 (Fronting Shell), Pasig City

EDSA (SB), Annapolis to Connecticut (Intermittent, Outer Lane), San Juan City

EDSA (SB), After Malibay Bridge (Outer Lane), Pasay City

EDSA (NB), Between G. De Jesus St. to Gen. Tirona St., Caloocan City

Rizal Ave. Exit. (NB), Between 11th Ave. and Bustamante St. (1st lane), Caloocan City

The routes will be fully passable by 5:00 a.m. on Monday, November 6.