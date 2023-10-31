^

LIST: Road repairs for Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 10:47am
This shows a road repair at a bridge in Metro Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Some roads in Metro Manila will undergo reblocking for a week, the Department of Public Works and Highways said.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the agency announced road repairs scheduled from 11:00 p.m. on October 31 to 5:00 a.m. on November 6.

The Metro Manila Development Authority advised motorists to take alternate routes.

During the specified period, the following roads are slated for repair:

  •  C-5 Road (SB), Lane 2 (Fronting Shell), Pasig City
  •  EDSA (SB), Annapolis to Connecticut (Intermittent, Outer Lane), San Juan City
  •  EDSA (SB), After Malibay Bridge (Outer Lane), Pasay City
  •  EDSA (NB), Between G. De Jesus St. to Gen. Tirona St., Caloocan City
  •  Rizal Ave. Exit. (NB), Between 11th Ave. and Bustamante St. (1st lane), Caloocan City

The routes will be fully passable by 5:00 a.m. on Monday, November 6.

Nation

Nation

Nation

Nation

Nation

Nation

Nation

Nation

Nation
