Bangsamoro regional police, military all set for BSKE

Policemen are securing the entrance and exit routes in Cotabato City, the administrative seat of the Bangsamoro region.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Bangsamoro regional police has mobilized 8,809 personnel to secure on Monday the polling sites under its jurisdiction, where there are a thousand more now from Regions 12, 11, 10 and the National Capital Region to back them up.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, announced in a press briefing here on Sunday morning that their election security missions are coordinated with military units under the Western Mindanao Command in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

The six provinces are inside the core territory of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao that also covers the cities of Marawi, Cotabato and Lamitan.

“All is well as far as our security preparations are concerned. We are thankful to the local government units and peace advocacy groups and the religious leaders in the autonomous region for supporting our efforts,” Nobleza said.

Nobleza said they are optimistic of a credible and peaceful barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday.

He said there are at least 5,000 Army personnel and members of different units of the Philippine Marines who are to work together with units of PRO-BAR in securing school campuses where electoral exercises are to be held.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division that has battalions in BARMM’s Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur provinces, said agencies of BARMM are helping them carry out their election security thrusts that are under the guidance of the Commission on Elections.

Nobleza and Rillera had separately expressed gratitude to agencies of the Bangsamoro region, particularly the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications for helping push the 6th ID and PRO-BAR’s joint election security activities forward.

Sources from the MILG had told reporters Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo has a standing order for all officials and rank-and-file personnel of their provincial offices to help the local government units and the police monitor the peace and order in their respective areas during the actual polling day.