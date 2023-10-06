^

3 motorists dead in 2 Mindanao highway mishaps

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 6:46pm
File photo of motorcycle accident.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising, file

COTABATO CITY — Three were killed in separate road accidents involving two dump trucks and two motorcycles in two Mindanao locations on Wednesday.

Mark Anthony Tulisana and Nelly Jean Micaya Rabago who were riding a motorcycle together passed away after a dump truck with a defective brake rammed the vehicle while at a stretch of a highway in Dapa in Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte, Caraga region.

Radio reported that according to the Dapa Municipal Police Station, Tulisana and Rabago were hit head-on by a dump truck driven by Ronald Uriarte, who lost control of the wheel due to a mechanical problem while maneuvering through a downhill stretch of a highway in Barangay 5 in Dapa.

The two died on the spot, according to the Dapa MPS. Uriarte immediately turned himself in to responding policemen and surrendered his driver’s license.

Three hours later, Gildon Abang Buli was killed while his relative, Dennis Buli, was badly hurt when the motorcycle they were riding together collided with dump truck parked along the opposite lane of the highway in Purok 11 in Barangay Sirib in Calinan District in Davao City in Region 11.

Gildon reportedly died at a hospital in Calinan District where emergency responders from the Davao City local government unit rushed him for treatment.

The badly injured Dennis is now confined in a hospital, according to Friday’s reports by local broadcast outfits.

MOTORCYCLE CRASHED
Philstar
