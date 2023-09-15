Trader captures own murder on Facebook

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — A businessman was shot dead while streaming a video of himself on Facebook.

Ryan Relator, 44, a resident of Barangay Poblacion in Banga, Aklan, was recording himself while driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was shot by unidentified men on another motorbike in front of the barangay hall of New Buswang in Kalibo town.

The video showed Relator still managed to drive after he was shot. It appeared that he fell from his motorcycle, and then gunshots were heard again.

Relator was taken to the Dr. Rafael S. Tumbukon Memorial Hospital, where he died after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

An investigation is underway.