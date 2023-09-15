^

Nation

Trader captures own murder on Facebook

Jennifer Rendon - The Philippine Star
September 15, 2023 | 12:00am

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — A businessman was shot dead while streaming a video of himself on Facebook.

Ryan Relator, 44, a resident of Barangay Poblacion in Banga, Aklan, was recording himself while driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was shot by unidentified men on another motorbike in front of the barangay hall of New Buswang in Kalibo town.

The video showed Relator still managed to drive after he was shot. It appeared that he fell from his motorcycle, and then gunshots were heard again.

Relator was taken to the Dr. Rafael S. Tumbukon Memorial Hospital, where he died after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

An investigation is underway.

vuukle comment

CRIME

DEAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Crypto king&rsquo; who stole P100 million falls

‘Crypto king’ who stole P100 million falls

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A 23-year-old man who allegedly stole at least P100 million from his clients through a cryptocurrency scam was arrested in...
Nation
fbtw

Central Visayas workers to get P33 wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The daily take-home pay of minimum wage earners in Central Visayas will increase starting next month.
Nation
fbtw

Witness in maid’s abuse unhurt in gun attack

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A man who reportedly witnessed the alleged physical abuse received by househelp Elvie Vergara from her former employers was unhurt in a shooting in Paluan, Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Expediting national ID rollout urged to curb fake SIM identities

Expediting national ID rollout urged to curb fake SIM identities

11 hours ago
If fully implemented, the national identification system will be an effective deterrent to the rising issue of falsified subscribers...
Nation
fbtw

Senators quiz Tesda on graduates’ low pay

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Senators yesterday grilled Technical Education and Skills Development Authority officials on the low pay received by TESDA’s graduates.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Cagayan quake: Infrastructure damage reaches P44.6 million

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Damage to infrastructure due to a magnitude 6.3 quake that struck Cagayan on Tuesday night has reached P44.6 million, according to the Office of Civil Defense.
Nation
fbtw

Tolentino to DOST: Develop tamban hatchery

1 hour ago
The Department of Science and Technology should develop the production of tamban, which is being used in canned sardines, according to Sen. Francis Tolentino.
Nation
fbtw
P6.9-M worth shabu seized in Marawi drug op

P6.9-M worth shabu seized in Marawi drug op

By John Unson | 16 hours ago
Law enforcement agents confiscated P6.9 million worth of shabu from two alleged dealers who fell in a sting in Marawi City...
Nation
fbtw
P136 million shabu seized in Para&ntilde;aque

P136 million shabu seized in Parañaque

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Twenty kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P136 million were seized in Parañaque on Tuesday, the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with