P7.8-M worth shabu seized in Cotabato PDEA operation

The three suspects are now locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents seized P7.8 million worth of shabu from three alleged dealers entrapped in a residential area here Friday.

Christian Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters Saturday suspects Komini Sumlay Mama, 31, Kasan Ameril Abdul, 51, and the 36-year-old Unos Yasser Sabal are now locked in their detention facility in the PC Hill Complex here.

Frivaldo said they are to prosecute the three suspects for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P7.8 million worth shabu confiscated from them by non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents during tradeoff in L.R. Sebastian area in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 here.

He said Mama, Abdul and Sabal voluntarily yielded when they noticed that they had sold their illegal merchandise to anti-narcotics agents during the entrapment operation, assisted by the 5th Marine Battalion and units of the Cotabato City Police Office.

The sting was laid after relatives of the suspects reported their drug trafficking activities in this city and in towns in nearby Cotabato and Maguindanao del Norte provinces.