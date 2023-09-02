^

Nation

Pasig to distribute P1,500 for transpo allowance of K-12 students

Philstar.com
September 2, 2023 | 4:15pm
Pasig to distribute P1,500 for transpo allowance of K-12 students
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto with Filipinos during the Department of Health's vaccination campaign at Pasig City Elementary School on July 16, 2019.
Philstar / Efigenio Christopher Toledo IV, File

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Pasig City is set to give away  a transportation allowance of P1,500 for K-12 students and their parents, in collaboration with the Department of Education (DepEd).

On Friday, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announced the plan on his Facebook page, which aims to alleviate the financial burden on his constituents during the current school year.

"From September 6-5 (2023), we will have a distribution of 'transportation allowance' from the [local government unit] worth 1,500 pesos per student," said Sotto in Filipino on Friday.

"The [distribution] of school supplies will still push through, but we ran into some problems. I will not go into details when it but maybe we were too optimistic without our timelime and lacked a buffer for shortcomings; for example, a supplier was disqualified because there was something wrong quality or material."

 

 

Sotto likewise asked for patience from his fellow Pasiguenos with regards to the delay, promising that the school supplies will come at an earlier time come next school year.

"I know that there will be a lot of expenses brought about by schooling, so I hope that I could make it up to all of you through the said cash allowance," the local executive said.

The mayor was pleased to inform the public that the delivery and distribution of the first tranche of the "Malusog na Batang Pasigueno" is still on track.

The first tranche involves the delivery of tuna, iodized salt and vitamins for children.

The second trance of the MBP, which includes milk, will be given this September. The third is said to be in the form of rice this semester. — James Relativo

