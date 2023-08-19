^

Nation

Dengue cases up in typhoon-hit areas

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
August 19, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Cases of dengue have increased in areas affected by recent typhoons, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

The DOH said 9,877 cases were reported from July 2 to 15 compared to 9,782 two weeks prior.

Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas, which were affected by Typhoons Egay and Falcon, reported 1,159 cases.

The DOH said Cagayan Valley logged the highest increase in cases in the past three weeks at 46 percent.

“Cases may continue to increase with late reports and due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the past week,” the DOH said.

Up to 90,320 dengue cases were recorded in the country from January to July 29.

Dengue, a year-round disease, is an acute viral infection that affects mostly young children and infants. It is transmitted through the bite of dengue-infected Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. Health Undersecretary and spokesman Eric Tayag had said a dengue outbreak may occur again due to climate change.

“In previous El Niño... there had been dengue epidemics. It is not impossible that it may happen again,” he said.

Aside from dengue, Tayag said an outbreak of leptospirosis is possible as heavy rain and flooding are becoming more frequent.

The DOH said 2,079 leptospirosis cases have so far been recorded this year, a 59 percent increase, compared to the 1,310 cases recorded last year.

Health authorities reiterated their reminder to the public to practice the “4S” strategy to fight dengue. The 4S stands for search and destroy breeding places, secure self-protection, seek early consultation, and support fogging and spraying in hotspots.

