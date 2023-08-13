^

Nation

8 hurt in Kidapawan shopping mall accident 

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 1:31pm
8 hurt in Kidapawan shopping mall accident 
This undated file photo shows an arc in Kidapawan City.
File photo

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Eight people, among them children, were wounded when fragments of glass hit them after a protective siding of an escalator in a mall in Kidapawan City shattered on Friday.

Stations in central Mindanao of the Catholic Notre Dame Broadcasting Corp. cited reports that three of the eight victims were badly injured.

Local officials and the management of the Kidapawan Gaisano Mall, located along a highway at the center of the city, are still investigating the incident.

Three of the eight people hit by shards of broken glass is a 12-month-old child who sustained cuts in the head and upper torso. The child was rushed to a hospital.

