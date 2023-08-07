‘Bandit’ slain in Basilan clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY , Philippines — A suspected bandit was killed while two others escaped during an encounter with militiamen in Lamitan, Basilan yesterday.

Police identified the fatality as Ahmad Saralun of Barangay Magcawa, Albarka.

Saralun died at the scene of the firefight that occurred in Barangay Balobo.

Prior to the encounter, the bandits reportedly stole a water buffalo and tried to steal a motorcycle, according to Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan police chief.

Villagers sought the help of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit-Active Auxiliary, who responded and engaged the bandits in a brief firefight.

Delumpines said Saralun’s companions fled toward nearby Barangay Danit Puntucan.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the bandits were Abu Sayyaf men.

He said probers recovered bullet shells, a machete and the remains of the water buffalo, which the bandits slaughtered.