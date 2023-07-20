^

Taguig hopeful for smooth transition of disputed areas after Makati's concession

July 20, 2023
MANILA, Philippines — The City of Taguig welcomed on Thursday Makati City's concession speech over their territorial dispute, hoping to form a "joint transition team" with the latter for a speedy and orderly transition of administration on disputed areas.

"The concession speech... should now pave the way for a smooth transfer of administration which the City of Taguig intends to be done without disruption in public services," Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano said in a statement.

Cayetano proposed for the joint team to work together in coordinating with national agencies and involved stakeholders to help the 300,000 transferring residents.

Among the areas ruled by the Supreme Court, in a December 2021 decision, as part of Taguig City's jurisdiction are Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation and the ten barangays of Makati City's District 2.

The SC's Third Division reinstated the July 8, 2011 ruling of the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) with modifications after Makati City's petition to review the certiorari was denied in 2021. The city's first omnibus motion to reconsider was denied last year.

After the SC denied with finality on June 26 Makati City's second omnibus motion to reconsider the decision, Makati City Mayor Abby Binay issued a video statement on Facebook.   

She said Makati will respect the SC's decision and continually support transferring Makati residents to Taguig. The concession speech made on Monday focused on Binay's claim that Taguig City won't manage to provide as many benefits and services to the affected residents.  

"Not all services and benefits that Makati provides will be provided or reached by Taguig in terms of quantity and quality," Binay said in Filipino.

The Makati City mayor expressed worry over the 3,500 Makati senior high school graduates who may not receive the promised college scholarships of Taguig. She cited the scholarship guidelines, which stated that the students should have to be a Taguig City resident for three years and a registered voter to become eligible for the scholarship.  

Cayetano argued in her statement that Taguig City is ready to assume responsibility of governing the ten barangays just as she has done for the city's 28 barangays. She added that Binay's claim is "unfounded" and "uncharitable", only obstructing a smooth transition.

"We assure our new residents that they would be cared for as residents of the city and undoubtedly [made] eligible to avail of its education programs," Cayetano said.

Hoping both city governments will coordinate in the transition, Cayetano suggested aiming for a common goal which is the welfare of their residents.

"Instead of spreading false scenarios which only foster anxiety and distrust, Taguig and Makati should aim for [a] common goal — the welfare of the residents of the concerned barangays," she said. —Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores

